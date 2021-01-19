Thunder Vs Nuggets Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

The Oklahoma City Thunder will lock horns against the Denver Nuggets in the NBA regular season on Tuesday night. The game will be played at Pepsi Center and will begin at 7:30 AM IST on Wednesday, January 20. Here's a look at how to watch Thunder vs Nuggets live stream, team news, and our prediction for the same.

Also Read: Did Cavaliers Ban Kevin Porter From Training Area For Yelling 'modern-day Slavery' At GM?

Thunder vs Nuggets prediction and preview

The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets have been off to a decent start in the regular season and will likely be in contention for a place in the playoffs. The Thunder currently boast of a 6-6 record, having snapped their two-game losing run with a win against the Chicago Bulls. Oklahoma defeated the Bulls 127-125 in a closely fought encounter, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scoring a whopping 33 points, and Luguentz Dort and Isaiah Roby chipping in with valuable contributions as well. Ultimately it was OKC's bench strength that contributed to the win, much to the delight of their fans.

Also Read: Vanessa Bryant Pleads Media To Not Show Kobe's Crash Photos: 'We Do NOT Want To See It'

As for the Nuggets, Denver have lost two of their last three games and will look to get back to winning ways against the Thunder on Tuesday night. The Nuggets were beaten by the Utah Jazz in their last game, despite the efforts of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. The duo combined for a whopping 65 points, with Jokic agonisingly falling short of yet another triple-double as the Jazz won 109-105. The Thunder are favourites for the clash at home, but the Nuggets led by Jokic do pack a punch.

Also Read: Rockets Asked 76ers To Give Up Ben Simmons, Maxey And Three Picks For Harden Trade: Report

Thunder vs Nuggets team news: Injured and doubtful players

Oklahoma City Thunder: Ty Jerome, Al Horford (out)

Denver Nuggets: Michael Porter Jr. (out)

Thunder vs Nuggets team news: Predicted line-up

Oklahoma City Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, George Hill, Luguentz Dort, Darius Bazley, Isaiah Roby

Denver Nuggets: Jamal Murray, Gary Harris, Will Barton, Paul Millsap, Nikola Jokic

Thunder vs Nuggets TV channel: How to watch Thunder vs Nuggets live stream?

Fans in India can watch the NBA live stream on the NBA App. However, one will need to purchase the NBA League Pass for the same. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content. There will be no live broadcast of the NBA this season in India. The Thunder vs Nuggets game will begin at 7:30 AM IST on Wednesday, January 20.

Also Read: NBA Scores: GSW Edge Past LeBron James-led Lakers, Nets Topple Bucks 125-123

(Image Courtesy: Thunder, Nuggets Twitter)