Thunder Vs Knicks Live Streaming, How To Watch NBA Game In India, Team News, Preview

Oklahoma City Thunder will face the New York Knicks on March 6 at the Big Apple. The game will be the first time the two teams meet each other this season. The Thunder vs Knicks live game is scheduled for 7 30pm E.T (March 7, 6.00 AM IST). Read on to know about the Thunder vs Knicks live streaming details, Thunder vs Knicks live score, Thunder vs Knicks live stream online and the Thunder vs Knicks live telecast in India.

Thunder vs Knicks live streaming: Thunder vs Knicks live game preview

OKC would be confident after their 114-107 win on the road against the Pistons on Wednesday night but failed to cover as an 8.5-point favourite. On the other hand, the Knicks was beaten 112-104 in their own backyard by Utah Jazz, though a late charge allowed them a backdoor cover as an 8.5-point underdog.

In case you missed it...



🎥 Last night's highlights

YouTube | https://t.co/4z3X9Dedlf pic.twitter.com/HOX38CYQSL — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) March 5, 2020

Thunder vs Knicks live streaming: Thunder vs Knicks live stream online

Fans in India can catch the Thunder vs Knicks live game using the FanCode app. Once subscribed to the FanCode app, fans can watch an NBA game live or on-demand for the entirety of the 2019-20 campaign. While FanCode recommends the app, their website can also be accessed for Thunder vs Knicks live streaming.

Thunder vs Knicks live streaming: Thunder vs Knicks live game on Sony Liv?

Through subscription, viewers can also watch the Thunder vs Knicks live streaming on the Sony LIV app. Premium membership is required to view sports content on the Sony LIV app and the subscription cost for the same is ₹199 per month.

Thunder vs Knicks live streaming: Thunder vs Knicks live telecast in India

The Thunder vs Knicks live game will be broadcasted on either 1, Ten 3 or ESPN. Watch the Thunder vs Knicks live telecast in India on Sony Ten 2 at 6:30 AM IST on Saturday.

Thunder vs Knicks live score: Injury updates

Oklahoma City Thunder- Darius Bazley (Knee), Andre Roberson (Knee)

New York Knicks- Kevin Knox (Leg), Mitchell Robinson (Hamstring), Dennis Smith Jr. (Concussion)