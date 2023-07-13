Last Updated:

Tiffany Hayes Scores 22, DeWanna Bonner 21 To Lift Connecticut Sun Over Chicago Sky For An 84-72 Win

The Sun, who are in the midst of a three-game winning streak, defeated the Sky 46-30 in the paint and scored 26 points off of 17 mistakes made by Chicago.

Associated Press Television News
Alyssa Thomas

Alyssa Thomas attempts to shoot against Sky's marina Mabrey; Image: AP


Tiffany Hayes scored 22 points, DeWanna Bonner added 21 and the Connecticut Sun defeated the Chicago Sky 84-72 on Wednesday.

Alyssa Thomas added 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Sun (15-5), who would have advanced to the Commissioner’s Cup championship game against Las Vegas if the New York Liberty hadn’t pulled out an overtime win at Indiana.

Kahleah Cooper had 22 points and Elizabeth Williams 16 for the Sky (8-12), who have lost three straight.

Bonner scored 10 points in the third quarter when the Sun turned a two-point halftime deficit into a 10-point lead.

The Sun, who have won three straight heading into the All-Star break, outscored the Sky 46-30 in the paint and had 26 points off 17 Chicago turnovers.

The Sky took a 38-36 halftime lead by closing with an 18-7 run. Chicago shot 40% for the game.

