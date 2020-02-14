The Debate
Tiger Woods Pays Unique Tribute To Kobe Bryant On 8th Hole At Genesis Invitational In LA

Basketball News

Tiger Woods paid a subtle sweet tribute to Kobe Bryant on 8th hole in LA. The PGA Tour is in Los Angeles this week for the annual stop at Riviera Country Club.

Tiger Woods

The PGA Tour event is the at Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles this week for its annual stop at the legendary Riviera Country Club and has some of the world's top players taking part, including Tiger Woods.

Tiger Woods, who happened to be good friends with late NBA star Kobe Bryant, was playing for the first time since the latter's demise on January 26. And with the event taking place just miles away from the crash site and in the city where Kobe Bryant’s storied career took place, it was only fitting for the tour to honour him with a tribute during the week. The tribute was paid with a special flag on the eighth hole along with a purple and gold 8 on the fairway which led to the green.

Also Read | Tiger Woods Finds Out About Kobe Bryant’s Death In Heartbreaking Fashion

Tiger Wood's perfect Kobe Bryant tribute

Tiger Woods also paid his own little tribute to Kobe Bryant on the eighth hole. After he reached the first hole in two, Tiger drained an eagle putt that was 24 feet and 8 inches long. Kobe Bryant wore the two numbers during his time with the Lakers.

Also Read | The Game, 2 Chainz Get Inked With Kobe Bryant Tribute Tattoos To Honour Lakers Legend

Also Read | Tiger Woods Hits Out At Melbourne Crowd After Kessler Karain's Fan Altercation Incident

Speaking to the Golf Channel, Tiger Woods called the moment an ironic one and stated that he didn’t know about the putt being that long. Tiger Woods also ended up birding the hole. Tiger Woods is looking for career win No. 83 on the PGA Tour. This will help him go past Sam Snead at the top of the all-time wins list. Woods had already tied Snead this season after his win at the inaugural ZoZo Championship in Japan.

Several other players were also sporting Bryant-themed gears throughout the event on Thursday.

Also Read | Tiger Woods Receives Pleasant Surprise By Amputee Golfer Shane Luke During Presidents Cup

Image credits: Instagram | Tiger Woods

