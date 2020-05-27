Tim Duncan Ripped Michael Jordan In 1998, Says He's Not A Huge Fan Of MJ

San Antonio Spurs legend Tim Duncan started playing in the NBA the season Michael Jordan led the Chicago Bulls to their sixth NBA Championship. The Tim Duncan on Michael Jordan comment made by the Spurs legend during a show is still talked about, where Duncan said he was not a Jordan fan. The Tim Duncan on Michael Jordan comment had become a point of discussion as a rookie Duncan had commented on the six-time NBA Champion.

Tim Duncan on Michael Jordan: A rookie Duncan had ripped Jordan in 1998, saying he was not a fan

Tim Duncan appeared on the Dan Patrick show in 1998, where he talked about the NBA legend. Patrick asked Duncan if he was a Jordan fan, to which Duncan said no. When asked why, Duncan said it was because everyone else was a fan of him. He further added that it wasn't only because everyone else was a fan back then, it was because he did not like Michael Jordan.

When Patrick questioned him further, Duncan stated that he respected Jordan, but was not impressed by the Chicago Bulls legend. He further explained that there is no one in the world that really impresses him.

While Duncan never talked about his comment again, reports stated that he did not really dislike Jordan and respected the Bulls legend. However, fans believe that Duncan was maybe not a fan of the hype surrounding Jordan when he joined the league. During Duncan's rookie year, Jordan had also commented on the Spurs legend. In an interview, Jordan stated that Duncan was the 'most fundamental all-around big man' and the NBA should not sleep on him.

Tim Duncan NBA Stats

Tim Duncan is the 1ST PLAYER in @NBAHistory to win 1,000 regular season games w/ a SINGLE team!#ThisIsWhyWePlay 💯 pic.twitter.com/aU8MrcZktC — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) April 6, 2016

Tim Duncan was the No.1 Overall Draft pick in 1997 for the San Antonio Spurs. Duncan averaged 21.1 points during his rookie campaign, winning the Rookie of the Year award. Duncan played 19 seasons for the Spurs, winning five NBA titles.

In his career, Duncan was a three-time Finals MVP, two-time regular season MVP, 14-time all-defensive team and 14-time NBA All-Star. Duncan retired in 2016 and averaged 19 points per game while shooting 50.6% from the field and 69.6% from the free-throw line.

