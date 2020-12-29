Timberwolves Vs Clippers Live Stream, Prediction, H2h Record, NBA Live

Quick links:
The Los Angeles Clippers will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA regular season on Tuesday night at the Staples Center. The game will begin at 8:30 AM IST on Wednesday, December 30. The game promises to be an exciting clash as both teams look to bounce back from disappointing defeats in their previous games. Here's a look at how to watch Timberwolves vs Clippers live stream, team news and our game prediction for the same.
Also Read: Carmelo Anthony Injury Update: Why Wasn't The Trail Blazers Star In Los Angeles?
Timberwolves started their season in fine fashion with wins over the Detroit Pistons and the Dallas Mavericks in their opening two games. However, defending champions Los Angeles Lakers drew first blood, handing Minnesota a 127-91 mauling on Monday night. The Timberwolves face another stern test on Tuesday night, with the Los Angeles Clippers waiting to pounce at the Staples Center. The Clippers themselves are reeling from a humiliating 51 point loss against the Mavericks, having started the season with wins over the Lakers and the Nuggets. The Clippers will hope to bounce back in style and are favourites to do so, but the Timberwolves will also have their tails up on Tuesday night.
Also Read: Warriors Icon Steph Curry Reacts To Joining Elite 3-point Shooting Club With Miller, Allen
Timberwolves Status Report in advance of Dec. 29 at Los Angeles Clippers— Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) December 29, 2020
DOUBTFUL
Josh Okogie – Left Hamstring Strain
OUT
Jaylen Nowell – Left Soleus Strain
Karl-Anthony Towns – Left Perilunate Subluxation
The Clippers have trumped over the Timberwolves in the past two meetings between the sides. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combined for 88 points in the Clippers' 124-117 win in December last year. The upcoming game will be their first meeting in over a year. Minnesota's last win came in the 2018/19 season, with Karl-Anthony Towns and Derrick Rose outclassing a Lou Williams masterclass to seal a 130-120 win.
Also Read: Ja Morant Injury Update: Grizzlies Star Tragically Leaves Nets Game On Wheelchair
In India, the NBA live broadcast will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season. There will be no official live streaming for the game either in India. Fans in India will have to buy an NBA League PASS to watch LIVE games on the NBA App. The game begins at 8:30 AM IST on Wednesday, December 30.
Also Read: LeBron James' Instagram Story With Pau Gasol Excites Lakers Fans; See Picture