Timberwolves Vs Clippers Live Stream, Prediction, H2h Record, NBA Live

The Los Angeles Clippers will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA regular season on Tuesday night at the Staples Center. The game will begin at 8:30 AM IST on Wednesday, December 30. The game promises to be an exciting clash as both teams look to bounce back from disappointing defeats in their previous games. Here's a look at how to watch Timberwolves vs Clippers live stream, team news and our game prediction for the same.

Timberwolves vs Clippers prediction and preview

Timberwolves started their season in fine fashion with wins over the Detroit Pistons and the Dallas Mavericks in their opening two games. However, defending champions Los Angeles Lakers drew first blood, handing Minnesota a 127-91 mauling on Monday night. The Timberwolves face another stern test on Tuesday night, with the Los Angeles Clippers waiting to pounce at the Staples Center. The Clippers themselves are reeling from a humiliating 51 point loss against the Mavericks, having started the season with wins over the Lakers and the Nuggets. The Clippers will hope to bounce back in style and are favourites to do so, but the Timberwolves will also have their tails up on Tuesday night.

Timberwolves Status Report in advance of Dec. 29 at Los Angeles Clippers



DOUBTFUL

Josh Okogie – Left Hamstring Strain



OUT

Jaylen Nowell – Left Soleus Strain

Karl-Anthony Towns – Left Perilunate Subluxation — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) December 29, 2020

Timberwolves vs Clippers H2H

The Clippers have trumped over the Timberwolves in the past two meetings between the sides. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combined for 88 points in the Clippers' 124-117 win in December last year. The upcoming game will be their first meeting in over a year. Minnesota's last win came in the 2018/19 season, with Karl-Anthony Towns and Derrick Rose outclassing a Lou Williams masterclass to seal a 130-120 win.

Timberwolves vs Clippers prediction: Expected starting line-ups

Timberwolves: D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jarrett Culver, Jake Layman, Naz Reid

D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jarrett Culver, Jake Layman, Naz Reid Clippers: Patrick Beverley, Paul George, Lou Williams, Nicolas Batum, Serge Ibaka

NBA live stream: How to watch Timberwolves vs Clippers live stream?

In India, the NBA live broadcast will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season. There will be no official live streaming for the game either in India. Fans in India will have to buy an NBA League PASS to watch LIVE games on the NBA App. The game begins at 8:30 AM IST on Wednesday, December 30.

