Timberwolves Vs Lakers Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

Defending champions Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA regular season on Tuesday night. The game will be played at the Staples Center and will begin at 8:00 AM IST on Wednesday, March 17. Here's a look at where to watch the Timberwolves vs Lakers live stream, team news and our prediction for the game.

Timberwolves vs Lakers prediction and preview

The Los Angeles Lakers were in tatters leading up to the All-Star break, winning only of their last 10 games before the end of the first half of the season. And while LeBron James has led the attack for the defending champions, the loss of form and subsequent injury to Anthony Davis, hurt their chances as they slipped to third in the Western Conference Standings. The defending champions have bounced back well though after the All-Star break, winning two in a row, including a stunning 31-point win at the Golden State Warriors. James was the star of the show with a triple-double, while Montrezl Harrell chipped in with a game-high 27 points from the bench.

The Minnesota Timberwolves, on the other hand, are having one of their worst seasons in recent years, and find themselves at the bottom of the Western Conference standings. The Wolves are yet to reach double figures in terms of wins this season and had lost nine in a row, before sealing two wins in their last three games. Minnesota defeated the Portland Trail Blazers last time out, clinching a 114-112 win, thanks to Anthony Edwards' 40-point haul. While the Wolves seem in good touch, it will be an uphill task to defeat a depleted Lakers outfit in LA. As per our Timberwolves vs Lakers prediction, the defending champions are clear favourites and will be disappointed if they walk away without a dominant win.

Timberwolves vs Lakers team news: Injured and doubtful players

Minnesota Timberwolves: Jordan McLaughlin, D'Angelo Russell, Jarrett Culver (out), Malik Beasley (suspended).

Los Angeles Lakers: Marc Gasol, Anthony Davis (out), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (day-to-day).

Timberwolves vs Lakers team news: Predicted starting line-up

Minnesota Timberwolves: Ricky Rubio, Jaylen Nowell, Anthony Edwards, Jarred Vanderbilt, Karl-Anthony Towns.

Los Angeles Lakers: Dennis Schroder, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell.

NBA live stream: Where to watch Timberwolves vs Lakers live?

To answer the 'Where to watch Timberwolves vs Lakers live' query, fans in India can watch the NBA live stream on the NBA App. However, one will need to purchase the NBA League Pass for the same. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content. There will be no live broadcast of the NBA this season in India. The Timberwolves vs Lakers live stream will begin at 8:00 AM IST on Wednesday, March 17. NBA live scores can also be found on the official website and Google.

(Image Courtesy: Timberwolves, Lakers Twitter)