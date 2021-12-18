Timberwolves Vs Lakers: NBA LIVE Streaming Details, Injury Report, Team News And More

Los Angeles Lakers will be up against Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA 2021-22 clash, scheduled to take place at the Target Center in Minnesota on Friday night, as per the local time. Timberwolves face Lakers on the back of two straight wins against the Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets in their last two clashes. At the same time, the Lakers also head into the match after winning their last two games against the Orlando Magic and Dallas Mavericks. Lakers won their last clash against Mavericks 107-104 as LeBron James top-scored with 24 points, while Russell Westbrook scored 23 and Anthony Davis found 20 points. Austin Reaves also starred in the match by scoring 15 points, while Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns top-scored for Minnesota in their last clash against the Nuggets.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers, NBA 2021-22 match: Injury Report and Team News

Los Angeles Lakers will miss the services of Russell Westbrook, Avery Bradley, Talen Horton-Tucker, and Dwight Howard as they abide by the health and safety protocols, while Trevor Ariza and Kendrick Nunn sit out due to injuries. Meanwhile, Minnesota has listed no injuries so far and will head into the match, with full bench strength. The Timberwolves have won four matches and lost six, out of the last 10 games they have played, while the Lakers have won seven and lost three while averaging 114.4 points per game. The Timberwolves averaged 110.8 points per game in the last 10 games they have played.

Minnesota Timberwolves probable starting line-up: D’Angelo Russell, Patrick Beverley, Anthony Edwards, Jarred Vanderbilt, Karl-Anthony Towns

Los Angeles Lakers probable starting line-up: Rajon Rondo, Austin Reaves, Wayne Ellington, LeBron James, Anthony Davis

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers, NBA 2021-22 match: Live Streaming Details

Basketball fans in India can enjoy the Timberwolves vs Lakers, NBA 2021-22 match by tuning into the live streaming on the NBA website or its mobile app. However, fans have to purchase an NBA League Pass in order to watch the match. The NBA League pass can be bought by paying an annual fee of INR 1,499, or a monthly fee of INR 749. Unfortunately, for Indian fans, the match won’t be telecasted live in the country. The match will start from the Target Center at 8:30 AM IST on Saturday.

At the same time, NBA fans in the United States (US) can enjoy the live telecast of the Timberwolves vs Lakers, NBA 2021-22 match on their TVs by tuning in to the ABC/ESPN, TNT, NBA TV channels. The live streaming of the match will be available on the website and mobile application of the NBA after the purchase of an NBA League Pass. Meanwhile, NBA fans in the United Kingdom (UK) can enjoy the live telecast of the Timberwolves vs Lakers match by tuning in to the Sky Sports channel on their TVs. The match will be streamed live on the Now TV Sky Sports App. The match is scheduled to start at 10:00 PM on Friday in the US and at 3:00 AM on Saturday in the UK.

(Instagram Image: @lakers/@timberwolves)