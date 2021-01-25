Timberwolves Vs Warriors Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, H2H and Prediction

The Golden State Warriors lock horns with the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Chase Center on Monday, January 25. The NBA regular-season game between the Warriors and the Timberwolves is scheduled to commence at 10:00 PM ET (Tuesday, 8:30 AM IST). Here's a look at the Timberwolves vs Warriors team news, live stream details and our prediction for the highly-anticipated contest.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves have had a dreadful campaign this season and currently sit at the foot of the Western Conference standings. Head coach Ryan Saunders is coming under immense pressure to deliver as the Timberwolves have managed just four wins while suffering 11 defeats from their 15 games. The Timberwolves did, however, manage to record a win over the Pelicans on Friday and will be hoping to cause an upset against a Warriors side that has looked off-colour over the past week.

The Golden State Warriors have endured a rather mediocre campaign, going 8-8 on the season and coming off two straight defeats. Steve Kerr's side is currently 10th in the NBA standings in the Western Conference. Stephen Curry made his way into second on the all-time three-pointers list on Saturday against Utah, but the Jazz put on their own splash party with 20 threes to hand the Dubs a 127-108 defeat.

Timberwolves vs Warriors team news and injuries

For the Timberwolves, Karl-Anthony Towns is out after testing positive for COVID-19. SF D'Angelo Russell is listed as 'day-to-day'.

For the Warriors, Alen Smailagic (right knee arthroscopy), Marquese Chriss (right ankle injury) and Klay Thompson (right Achilles rehab) are ruled out.

Timberwolves vs Warriors H2H record and prediction

The Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves have played 116 games in the regular season with 68 victories for the Warriors and 48 for the Timberwolves. Both teams are on a poor run of form but our prediction for Monday night's game is a win for the Warriors.

Timberwolves vs Warriors live stream: How to watch NBA live?

There will be no live telecast of the game between the Timberwolves and the Warriors in India. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games. Live scores and updates will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams.

In the USA, fans can watch Timberwolves vs Warriors live stream on YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW.

