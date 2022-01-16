Timberwolves Vs Warriors: Live Streaming Details, Injury Report & Team News For NBA Clash

Minnesota Timberwolves will welcome the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, January 16, 8:00 PM ET (Monday, January 17, 6:30 AM IST) at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are placed 9th in the Western Conference table having won 20 and lost 22 of their 42 games so far, while their opponents for the night, the Golden State Warriors are placed 2nd in the same division having won 31 and lost 11 of their 42 games so far. In terms of form, the Golden State Warriors come into this clash behind a 138-96 win over Chicago Bulls while Minnesota Timberwolves lost 116-108 to Memphis Grizzlies.

Timberwolves vs Warriors injury report

For Minnesota Timberwolves, Leandro Bolmaro and Jordan McLaughlin are out due to COVID-19 with Jaylen Nowell uncertain due to an ankle injury.

For Golden State Warriors, Steph Curry is out with a right-hand injury while Draymond Green is out due to a calf injury. James Wiseman, too, will miss due to a knee injury. Gary Payton II is yet to fully recover from a back injury so it is to see if he returns to action.

Timberwolves vs Warriors live stream in India

NBA fans in India who want to watch Timberwolves vs Warriors Live can log onto the official NBA website or mobile app by purchasing the NBA League Pass. The Annual League pass is available at ₹1,499.00 and gives subscribers access to all the matches while there is an eight-game choice select pass that allows fans to watch as many as eight live games every month.

Fans interested can head to the official NBA India website and create an account or link it to their google account profile. For fans looking for a TV broadcast, there is no live telecast of the NBA in India.

Timberwolves vs Warriors live stream in US & UK

Fans in the US can watch the Timberwolves vs Warriors game live on NBC Sports Bay Area and Bally Sports North. Meanwhile, fans can also watch the game live on the NBA website/app by purchasing an NBA League Pass. The match will commence live on Sunday, January 16, 8:00 PM ET.

Fans in the UK meanwhile can watch NBA games on Sky Sports or watch the live stream on the Now TV Sky Sports app.

Timberwolves vs Warriors Predicted Lineups

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineups: Patrick Beverley, D'Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, Jarred Vanderbilt, Karl-Anthony Towns.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup: Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter Jr., Kevon Looney

