TNF Vs MAL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Liga ACB Live Game Info

The Liga ACB game on Wednesday will see Tenerife (TNF) and Baloncesto Malaga (MAL) go up against each other. The Liga ACB game will be played at La Fonteta in Valencia. The highly-anticipated fixture is scheduled to be played on Wednesday, June 17 and will start at 10:00 PM IST. This will be the first playoff match between Tenerife and Baloncesto Malaga in the ongoing 2019-20 Liga ACB season. Here is the TNF vs MAL Dream11 team, TNF vs MAL Dream11 prediction and TNF vs MAL Dream11 top picks.

TNF vs MAL team and match schedule

TNF vs MAL Dream11 prediction

TNF vs MAL Dream11 prediction - Tenerife squad

Marcelinho Huertas, Gabriel Lundberg, Alberto Cabrera, Sasu Salin, Santi Yusta, Alejandro Lopez, Nick Zeisloft, Dani Diez, Alex Suarez, Dino Radoncic, Lahaou Konate, Aaron White, Tomasz Gielo, Giorgi Shermadini, Georgios Bogris, Fran Guerra.

TNF vs MAL Dream11 prediction - Baloncesto Malaga squad

Alberto Diaz, Gal Mekel, Jaime Fernandez, Josh Adams, Aleksa Avramovic, Axel Bouteille, Dario Brizuela, Pablo Sanchez, Adam Waczynski, Axel Toupane, Ismael Tamba, Marko Simonovic, Dragan Milosavljevic, Carlos Suarez, Deon Thompson, Melvin Ejim, Morgan Stilma, Frank Elegar, Ruben Guerrero, Volodymyr Gerun.

TNF vs MAL Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date - Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Kickoff time - 10:00 PM IST

Venue - La Fonteta, Valencia

TNF vs MAL Dream11 prediction: TNF vs MAL Dream11 team

Here are the TNF vs MAL Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch maximum points based on past results:

Point-guards: M Huertas (SP)

Shooting-guards: A Avramovic, P Sanchez

Small-forwards: D Diez

Power-forwards: D Thompson, A White

Center: G Shermadini, G Bogris

TNF vs MAL Dream11 prediction

Note: Please keep in mind that these TNF vs MAL Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. TNF vs MAL Dream11 prediction and TNF vs MAL Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Iberostar Tenerife Twitter