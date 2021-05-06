TNM Vs FKB Dream11: Taranaki Mountainairs Vs Franklin Bulls Top Fantasy Picks, Team News

Taranaki Mountainairs (TNM) will go up against Franklin Bulls (FKB) in the upcoming match of the ongoing New Zealand Basketball League on Thursday, May 6 at 7:30 PM local time (1:00 PM IST). The game will be played at the TSB Stadium New Plymouth, New Zealand. Here is our TNM vs FKB Dream11 prediction, top picks and TNM vs FKB Dream11 team.

TNM vs FKB Dream11 game preview

Franklin Bulls are currently at the sixth spot of the New Zealand Basketball League standings with two points. Denhym Brooke and team have played two games so far in the tournament, winning and losing a game each. Taranaki Mountainairs, on the other hand, are at the second-last (9th) spot of the table with zero points as they have lost all their past two games.

Franklin Bulls are slight fans favourites going into the clash but are expected to get a tough competition from Taranaki Mountainairs, who will be looking to turn things around. Franklin Bulls will have high expectations from key players Nick Fee, Dane Brooks and Denhym Brooke, while Taranaki Mountainairs will depend on Francis Mulvihill, Tai Wynyard and Marcel Jones to come out on top and move up on the table.

Rosters for TNM vs FKB Dream11 team

Taranaki Mountainairs: Aaron Bailey-Nowell, Carlin Davison, Baxter Fenwick, Marcel Jones, Nelson Kirksey, Francis Mulvihill, Tom Poulgrain, Riley Putt, Latrell Teka-Wall, Scott Telfer, Morgan Trott, Haize Walker, Tai Wynyard

Franklin Bulls: Denhym Brooke, Dane Brooks, Isaac Davidson, Adam Dunstan, Zach Easthope, Nick Fee, Matt Freeman, Jaylen Gerrard, Braydon Luli, Tyronne Mclennan, Joseph Nunag, Josh Selby, Uani Talagi, Jett Thompson, Zane Waterman, Dylan Wilkie

TNM vs FKB Top Picks

Taranaki Mountainairs: Francis Mulvihill, Tai Wynyard, Marcel Jones

Franklin Bulls: Nick Fee, Dane Brooks, Denhym Brooke

TNM vs FKB Dream11 team

Point Guards: Nick Fee (VC), Francis Mulvihill

Shooting Guards: Joseph Nunag, Haize Walker

Small Forwards: Dane Brooks

Power Forwards: Tai Wynyard (C)

Centres: Marcel Jones, Denhym Brooke

TNM vs FKB Dream11 Prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that the Franklin Bulls will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above TNM vs FKB playing 11, TNM vs FKB Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The TNM vs FKB live and TNM vs FKB game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Taranaki Mountainairs, Franklin Bulls/ Twitter