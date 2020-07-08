TNM Vs NG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, New Zealand Basketball League Live Game

Quick links:
Taranaki Mountainairs (TNM) will go head-to-head against Nelson Giants (NG) in the upcoming New Zealand Basketball League game on Thursday, July 9. The game is scheduled to start at 11:00 AM IST. Taranaki Mountainairs (TNM) are currently third in the New Zealand Basketball League standings. They have registered a win-loss record of 4-3 in the 7 games they've played so far.
Nelson Giants (NG), on the other hand, occupy the fifth spot in the New Zealand Basketball League standings. They have managed to muster a win-loss record of 3-4 in the 7 games they've played so far.
Also Read l LFL Vs JD Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, CBA League live
Francis Mulvihill, Derone Raukawa, Oscar Robertson, Carlin Davison, Shane Temara, Zach Easthope, Mitch Dance, Kenneth Tuffin, Marcel Jones, Baxter Fenwick, Denhym Brooke, Tai Wynyard
Josh Bloxham, Theo Johnson , Tom Ingham, Tysxun Aiolupotea, Tommy Garguilo, Dane Brooks, Mika Vukona, Ryan Laumatia, Riley Bensemann, Thane OLeary, Nic Trathen, Mike Karena, Zeb Lovell
Also Read l HGG vs HBE Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Israel Basketball League live
Also Read l IN vs INZ Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Israel Basketball League live
Taranaki Mountainairs (TNM) start as favourites to win the game.
Please note that the TNM vs NG Dream11 prediction and TNM vs NG Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The TNM vs NG Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.
Also Read l HHO vs MTA Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Israel Basketball League live game info