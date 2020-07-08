TNM Vs NG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, New Zealand Basketball League Live Game

Taranaki Mountainairs (TNM) will go head-to-head against Nelson Giants (NG) in the upcoming New Zealand Basketball League game on Thursday, July 9. The game is scheduled to start at 11:00 AM IST. Taranaki Mountainairs (TNM) are currently third in the New Zealand Basketball League standings. They have registered a win-loss record of 4-3 in the 7 games they've played so far.

Nelson Giants (NG), on the other hand, occupy the fifth spot in the New Zealand Basketball League standings. They have managed to muster a win-loss record of 3-4 in the 7 games they've played so far.

TNM vs NG Dream11 prediction, live game schedule

Date: Thursday, July 9

Time: 11:00 AM IST

TNM vs NG Dream11 team, full squads

TNM vs NG Dream11 team: Taranaki Mountainairs (TNM) squad

Francis Mulvihill, Derone Raukawa, Oscar Robertson, Carlin Davison, Shane Temara, Zach Easthope, Mitch Dance, Kenneth Tuffin, Marcel Jones, Baxter Fenwick, Denhym Brooke, Tai Wynyard

TNM vs NG Dream11 team: Nelson Giants (NG) squad

Josh Bloxham, Theo Johnson , Tom Ingham, Tysxun Aiolupotea, Tommy Garguilo, Dane Brooks, Mika Vukona, Ryan Laumatia, Riley Bensemann, Thane OLeary, Nic Trathen, Mike Karena, Zeb Lovell

TNM vs NG Dream11 prediction: TNM vs NG Dream11 top picks

Taranaki Mountainairs (TNM): Carlin Davison, Shane Temara, Zach Easthope

Nelson Giants (NG): Josh Bloxham, Theo Johnson, Tom Ingham

TNM vs NG Dream11: Probable line-ups

Taranaki Mountainairs (TNM): Francis Mulvihill (PG), Derone Raukawa (SG), Oscar Robertson (SF), Carlin Davison (PF), Shane Temara (C)

Nelson Giants (NG): Josh Bloxham (PG), Tysxun Aiolupotea (SG), Dane Brooks (SF), Thane OLeary (PF), Zeb Lovell (C)

TNM vs NG Dream11 prediction: TNM vs NG Dream11 team

Point Guard: Francis Mulvihill, Josh Bloxham

Shooting Guard: Tysxun Aiolupotea

Small Forward: Dane Brooks

Power Forward: Kenneth Tuffin, Marcel Jones

Center: Tai Wynyard, Zeb Lovell

TNM vs NG Dream11 prediction

Taranaki Mountainairs (TNM) start as favourites to win the game.

Please note that the TNM vs NG Dream11 prediction and TNM vs NG Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The TNM vs NG Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Taranaki Mountainairs/ Twitter

