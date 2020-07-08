Last Updated:

TNM Vs NG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, New Zealand Basketball League Live Game

TNM vs NG Dream11: Taranaki Mountainairs (TNM) will go head-to-head against Nelson Giants (NG) in the upcoming New Zealand Basketball League game on Thursday.

Written By
Adil Khan
tnm vs ng dream11

Taranaki Mountainairs (TNM) will go head-to-head against Nelson Giants (NG) in the upcoming New Zealand Basketball League game on Thursday, July 9. The game is scheduled to start at 11:00 AM IST. Taranaki Mountainairs (TNM) are currently third in the New Zealand Basketball League standings. They have registered a win-loss record of 4-3 in the 7 games they've played so far.

Nelson Giants (NG), on the other hand, occupy the fifth spot in the New Zealand Basketball League standings. They have managed to muster a win-loss record of 3-4 in the 7 games they've played so far.

TNM vs NG Dream11 prediction, live game schedule

  • Date: Thursday, July 9
  • Time: 11:00 AM IST

Also Read l LFL Vs JD Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, CBA League live

TNM vs NG Dream11 team, full squads

TNM vs NG Dream11 team: Taranaki Mountainairs (TNM) squad

Francis Mulvihill, Derone Raukawa, Oscar Robertson, Carlin Davison, Shane Temara, Zach Easthope, Mitch Dance, Kenneth Tuffin, Marcel Jones, Baxter Fenwick, Denhym Brooke, Tai Wynyard

TNM vs NG Dream11 team: Nelson Giants (NG) squad

Josh Bloxham, Theo Johnson , Tom Ingham, Tysxun Aiolupotea, Tommy Garguilo, Dane Brooks, Mika Vukona, Ryan Laumatia, Riley Bensemann, Thane OLeary, Nic Trathen, Mike Karena, Zeb Lovell

TNM vs NG Dream11 prediction: TNM vs NG Dream11 top picks

  • Taranaki Mountainairs (TNM): Carlin Davison, Shane Temara, Zach Easthope
  • Nelson Giants (NG): Josh Bloxham, Theo Johnson, Tom Ingham

Also Read l HGG vs HBE Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Israel Basketball League live

TNM vs NG Dream11: Probable line-ups

  • Taranaki Mountainairs (TNM): Francis Mulvihill (PG), Derone Raukawa (SG), Oscar Robertson (SF), Carlin Davison (PF), Shane Temara (C)
  • Nelson Giants (NG): Josh Bloxham (PG), Tysxun Aiolupotea (SG), Dane Brooks (SF), Thane OLeary (PF), Zeb Lovell (C)

TNM vs NG Dream11 prediction: TNM vs NG Dream11 team

  • Point Guard: Francis Mulvihill, Josh Bloxham
  • Shooting Guard: Tysxun Aiolupotea
  • Small Forward: Dane Brooks
  • Power Forward: Kenneth Tuffin, Marcel Jones
  • Center: Tai Wynyard, Zeb Lovell

Also Read l IN vs INZ Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Israel Basketball League live

TNM vs NG Dream11 prediction

Taranaki Mountainairs (TNM) start as favourites to win the game.

Please note that the TNM vs NG Dream11 prediction and TNM vs NG Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The TNM vs NG Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Taranaki Mountainairs/ Twitter

Also Read l HHO vs MTA Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Israel Basketball League live game info

First Published:
COMMENT
LATEST NEWS
View all