Tobias Harris Proposes To GF In Elaborate Romantic Setup Filled With Roses And Candles

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris took to Instagram to announce his engagement to his girlfriend, Jasmine. The 28-year-old posted a series of pictures to social media which highlighted the lengths he went to make his proposal look like it was taken straight out of a romantic movie.

From the pictures he posted online, Tobias Harris chose an outdoor scenic location to pop the question. One of the pictures showed the city in the backdrop while the featured a hill behind the newly engaged couple. His elaborate setup had a heart made out of roses surrounded by candles. Harris can be seen getting down on one knee, with his girlfriend appearing shocked as ever. The very next pictured showed the 76er star embracing Jasmine. The proposal was followed by an outdoor dinner by candlelight.

“Life exists only at this very moment, and in this moment it is infinite and eternal," Tobias Harris wrote in the caption. "For the present moment is infinitely small; before we can measure it, it has gone, and yet it persists forever.”

"SHE SAID ”YES, YES!” he added. Also, in the caption, Harris tagged several others, who helped the player with his romantic gesture.

Tobias Harris contract and NBA career

Tobias Harris, a former Tennessee Volunteers college basketball star, was drafted in the NBA by the Charlotte Bobcats (now Hornets) as the No. 19 overall pick in the 2011 NBA draft. He was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks the same night. Harris spent two seasons with the Bucks before he was traded to the Orlando Magic, where he spent four seasons. Harris played for the Detroit Pistons and the LA Clippers before he was traded to the 76ers during the 2018-19 season.

In July 2019, he signed a $180 million, five-year contract extension with the 76ers. The 28-year-old has averaged 15.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game in his NBA career. Last season, Harris played missed just one game during the regular season as he averaged 19.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. The 76ers made it to the playoffs as the No.6 seed side in the Eastern Conference (43-30). They exited the playoffs in the first round after sweeping 4-0 loss to the Boston Celtics.

(Image Credits: Tobias Harris Instagram)