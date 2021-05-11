Tony Brown NBA Referee Out For The Season After Pancreatic Cancer Detection

Official Tony Brown, who has been working with the NBA for years, will be missing the remainder of the 2021 season. The news of Brown's cancer diagnosis was announced by the NBA. The league's official statement was accompanied by countless wishes on social media, hoping for a speedy recovery.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/XPO9vbhzmW — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 10, 2021

"NBA referee Tony Brown will not officiate the rest of the regular season nor during the 2021 NBA Playoffs after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last month," the NBA wrote in their statement. It includes a quote from Referee Development and Training's NBA Senior Vice President Monty McCutchen, who referred to Brown as a beloved member of the NBA family. "Tony is a beloved member of the NBA family, and in particular, our officiating family".

“In addition to exemplifying what it means to be a world-class referee on the court, Tony also touches so many lives off the court," McCutchen added. "The NBA officiating family and the entire NBA family stand behind Tony with thoughts and prayers as he embarks upon this courageous battle".

The announcement added that Brown, who has been in the NBA for 19 seasons as an official, has officiated 1109 regular-season games, along with 35 playoff games. This also includes his first Finals appearance in 2020. As per reports, he has been undergoing treatment ever since learning of his diagnosis.

His family, as per the NBA statement, is thankful to everyone for their well-wishes, prayers, support and love.

My family and I thoughts and prayers are with Tony Brown and his family as they go through this courageous battle! #NBAfamily #Nba — DWade (@DwyaneWade) May 11, 2021

Wishing the best to NBA official Tony Brown, who's battling pancreatic cancer. Tony was in the Bubble with us - he officiated the NBA Finals, All-Star, and so many other big games over his 19-year career. We are all behind you, Tony, and can't wait to have you back next season. pic.twitter.com/KhPD7vWBZ1 — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) May 11, 2021

I hope the @NBA will make sure healthcare is provided. — James Scott (@Jscott1145) May 10, 2021

Thoughts go out to Referee Tony Brown. Great ref on the court and great person off the court who is taking time off to battle cancer. We are with you Tony. #NBA pic.twitter.com/jl7DAI8Zl8 — Moondog (@CavsMoondog) May 10, 2021

