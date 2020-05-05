Tony Parker Reveals His Family Contracted COVID-19 But Have Since Tested Negative: Report

With four NBA championships with San Antonio Spurs, Tony Parker firmly established himself as one of the franchise's greats. He spent the majority of his NBA career with San Antonio Spurs after getting picked 28th overall in the 2001 NBA Draft. Tony Parker left the Spurs in 2018 and returned to the league for a short spell with Michael Jordan-owned Charlotte Hornets over the 2018-19 NBA season. Recent reports have emerged that Tony Parker and his family had all tested positive for COVID-19 in the recent coronavirus outbreak in America.

Also Read | When will NBA return? 76ers co-owner says opening of training facilities is not the start of league return

Tony Parker excited for The Last Dance new episodes

Almost time for #TheLastDance. @tonyparker is ready. Are you? Make sure you check out the former #Spurs guard, @KenyonMartinSr and myself as we talk about Episodes 5 & 6 and much more on #RoundballRap in @TheUndefeated. #NBA pic.twitter.com/b9oo6iBRiM — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) May 4, 2020

Also Read | When will NBA return" League start could be pushed forward between June-August post coronavirus pandemic

Tony Parker's family had COVID-19 but have since tested negative: Reports

In a recent interview with ESPN, Tony Parker revealed how he and his family dealt with the coronavirus threat over the last couple of weeks. Tony Parker was quoted as saying “I’ve been in San Antonio this whole time.” Parker said, “I got really close to my family, really close because my father-in-law caught it in Paris. My sister-in-law caught it, too. We were worried the first two or three weeks to make sure they would be OK. Now, they are OK. They did some testing and now they’re negative. It puts a lot of stress on my family. You never know with a new virus like this. Everybody reacts differently. That is why I am very thankful that nothing happened to my sister-in-law and father-in-law.”

Also Read | When will the NBA season resume? NBA players with coronavirus

List of NBA players with coronavirus

Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz)

Christian Wood (Detroit Pistons)

Kevin Durant and three unnamed Brooklyn Nets players

Also Read | List of celebrities who have contracted COVID-19, from Tom Hanks to NBA players with coronavirus

Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobli's lethal playoff history

Most playoff wins by a trio in NBA history:



126 - Tim Duncan, Tony Parker & Manu Ginobili

110 - Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Cooper & Magic Johnson



Catch the Spurs Big 3 in a matchup with the up-and-coming Warriors from 2013 on #NBATogetherLivehttps://t.co/kecnqWHwsp — NBA History (@NBAHistory) May 2, 2020

Also Read | NBA players, owners highly optimistic about completing the 2019-20 season: Report