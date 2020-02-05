Union Budget
TOR Vs IND Dream11 NBA Prediction, Schedule, Top Picks And All Game Details

Basketball News

TOR vs IND Dream11: Toronto Raptors will go head to head against Indiana Pacers in a game categorized under the Eastern Conference Division of the NBA on Feb 5.

Written By Adil Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
tor vs ind dream11

Toronto Raptors will go head-to-head against Indiana Pacers in a game categorized under the Eastern Conference Division of the NBA on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. The game is scheduled to start by 6:00 AM IST (Thursday). Toronto Raptors are placed on the second position in the conference standings. They have registered a win-loss record of 36-14 in the 50 games they've played so far. On the other hand, the Indiana Pacers are at the fifth spot of the standings. They have a win-loss record of 31-19 in the 50 games they've played so far. The match will be played at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada

TOR vs IND game schedule

  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada

  • Date: Wednesday, February 5, 2020

  • Time: 6:00 AM IST (Thursday)

TOR vs IND Dream11 Squads

Toronto Raptors squad: OG Anunoby, Chris Boucher, Oshae Brissett, Terence Davis, Marc Gasol, Dewan Hernandez, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Serge Ibaka, Stanley Johnson, Kyle Lowry, Patrick McCaw, Malcolm Miller, Shamorie Ponds, Norman Powell, Pascal Siakam, Matt Thomas, Fred VanVleet

Indiana Pacers squad: Goga Bitadze, Brian Bowen II, Malcolm Brogdon, Aaron Holiday, Justin Holiday, Alize Johnson, Jeremy Lamb, T.J. Leaf, T.J. McConnell, Doug McDermott, Naz Mitrou-Long, Victor Oladipo, Domantas Sabonis, JaKarr Sampson, Edmond Sumner, Myles Turner, T.J. Warren

TOR vs IND Dream11 top picks

Toronto Raptors: Fred VanVleet, Norman Powell, Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol

Indiana Pacers: T.J. McConnell, Justin Holiday, Naz Mitrou-Long, T.J. Warren

TOR vs IND Dream11 team

  • Point Guard: T.J. McConnell, Fred VanVleet (SP)

  • Shooting Guard: Justin Holiday, Naz Mitrou-Long, Norman Powell

  • Small Forward: T.J. Warren

  • Power Forward: Pascal Siakam

  • Centre: Marc Gasol

 

TOR vs IND Dream11 prediction

Toronto Raptors start as favourites to win the game.

TOR vs IND Dream11: Disclaimer

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

