TOR Vs LAC Dream11 Match Prediction, Squad Details And Injury Update

Toronto Raptors and the Los Angeles Clippers will play against each other on Thursday, December 11, 5:30 AM IST (Wednesday, December 10, 7:00 PM EST). The LA Clippers are currently at an 18-7 (win-loss) record, ranking second in the Western Conference. The Raptors have a 16-7 record and are ranked fifth in the Eastern Conference. You can play the TOR vs LAC game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the TOR vs LAC Dream11 prediction, squad details, player performances and injury updates.

TOR vs LAC Dream11: Player performances

Pascal Siakam is leading the Raptors with an average of 24.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists. Kyle Lowry follows with an average of 20.2 points. Fred VanVleet (18 ppg), Norman Powell (13.3 ppg) Serge Ibaka (13.2 ppg) and OG Anunoby (11.2 ppg) have also performed well. Kawhi Leonard is the Clippers' top scorer with 25.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists. Paul George is also averaging at 23.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. Lou Williams (20 ppg) and Montrezl Harrell (19.1 ppg) have also been playing well.

TOR vs LAC Dream11: Injury update

Currently, no player of the Raptors is listed as questionable and sidelined for the upcoming TOR vs LAC game. VanVleet, however, is on day-to-day basis due to his knee injury. Landry Shamet (ankle) and Rodney McGruder (hamstring) both are sidelined for the game. JaMychal Green is listed at doubtful.

TOR vs LAC Dream11: Squad details

TOR vs LAC Dream11 squad – Toronto Raptors

OG Anunoby, Chris Boucher, Oshae Brissett, Terence Davis, Marc Gasol, Dewan Hernandez, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Serge Ibaka, Stanley Johnson, Kyle Lowry, Patrick McCaw, Malcolm Miller, Norman Powell, Pascal Siakam, Matt Thomas, Fred VanVleet

TOR vs LAC Dream11 squad – Los Angeles Clippers

Patrick Beverley, Amir Coffey, Paul George, JaMychal Green, Maurice Harkless, Montrezl Harrell, Mfiondu Kabengele, Kawhi Leonard, Terance Mann, Rodney McGruder, Johnathan Motley, Patrick Patterson, Jerome Robinson, Landry Shamet, Derrick Walton Jr., Lou Williams and Ivica Zubac.

TOR vs LAC Dream11 prediction

Point-guards: Kyle Lowry

Shooting-guards: Lou Williams, Kawhi Leonard

Small-forwards: Paul George (C)

Power-forwards: Paskal Siakam (VC)

Centre: Montrezl Harrell, JaMychal Green

Note – The TOR vs LAC Dream11 team prediction is our own and does not guarantee positive results in your game.

