TOR Vs MIA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; NBA Preseason 2020-21

The Toronto Raptors will go up against Miami Heat, in an NBA preseason game. The TOR vs MIA match is scheduled to begin at 5:30 am IST on December 19 from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Here is our TOR vs MIA Dream11 prediction, TOR vs MIA Dream11 team and TOR vs MIA Dream11 top picks.

Who wishes the season would just start already? Still 6 days away 😩 pic.twitter.com/VZY2VEuHcQ — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 17, 2020

TOR vs MIA Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Last season's runner-ups, Miami Heat take on the 2018-19 NBA Champions, the Toronto Raptors for their second preseason game tomorrow. Following possibly the shortest turnaround in the history of the NBA, Miami's return has been somewhat lukewarm. Choosing to rest their star trio of Butler, Dragic and Iguodala in their opening pre-season fixture, Heat went down 92-114 to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Coach Spoelstra, however, remains unconcerned about this rare failure and has confirmed that “you will not see all of them [Butler, Dragic and Iguodala] ” for the Raptors encounter either. A possible inclusion will be Goran Dragic, who tore his plantar fascia in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, a little more than two months ago, and will be looking for some game time before the start of the regular season on December 23, 2020. Miami Heat have been able to retain most of their big names, including Bam Adebayo, who features a new max contract, Goran Dragic and 10 other players from the Finals team.

The Raptors, on the other hand, have lost two huge players in Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka, who have left for the LA Lakers and Clippers respectively. Despite that, the Raptors have won both their preseason games against the Charlotte Hornets. The first of the two games were won by razor-thin margins of 111-110 and 112-109.

TOR vs MIA predicted starting lineup

Toronto Raptors - Kyle Lowry (PG), Fred VanVleet (SG), OG Anunoby (SF), Pascal Siakam (PF), Aron Baynes (C)

Miami Heat - Goran Dragic (PG), Duncan Robinson (SG), Jimmy Butler/Tyler Herro (SF), Bam Adebayo (PF), Meyers Leonard (C)

TOR vs MIA Key Players

Toronto Raptors - Kyle Lowry (PG), Fred VanVleet (SG), OG Anunoby (SF)

Miami Heat - Goran Dragic (PG), Duncan Robinson (SG), Bam Adebayo (PF)

TOR vs MIA Dream11 team

PG: Kyle Lowry

SG: Fred VanVleet, Duncan Robinson

SF: OG Anunoby, Jimmy Butler

PF: Pascal Siakam, Bam Adebayo

C: Meyers Leonard

TOR vs MIA game prediction

According to our TOR vs MIA match prediction, the Toronto Raptors will win this match.

Note: The TOR vs MIA Dream11 prediction and TOR vs MIA Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The TOR vs MIA Dream11 team, TOR vs MIA playing 8 and TOR vs MIA Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Miami Heat Twitter