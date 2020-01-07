The Debate
TOR Vs POR Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule, And All Game Details

Basketball News

NBA: Toronto Raptors and Trail Blazers will face each other on January 8. Here are the TOR vs POR Dream11 squad details, top picks and all game predictions.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
tor vs por dream11

Toronto Raptors and the Portland Trail Blazers will play against each other on Wednesday, January 8, 5:30 AM IST (Tuesday,  January 7, 7:00 PM EST). The Trail Blazers are currently at a 15-22 (win-loss) record, ranking tenth in the Western Conference standings.

The Raptors have a 24-12 record and are ranked fourth in the Eastern Conference standings. You can play the TOR vs POR game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the TOR vs POR Dream11 prediction, squad details, player performances and injury updates. 

Also read | Luka Doncic is already way better than Dirk Nowitzki: NBA legend Jerry West

TOR vs POR player performances

Pascal Siakam is leading the Raptors with an average of 25.1 points, 8 rebounds and 3.6 assists. Kyle Lowry follows with an average of 20.9 points. Fred VanVleet (14.5 ppg), Norman Powell (14.4 ppg) Serge Ibaka (14.5 ppg) and OG Anunoby (10.9 ppg) have also performed well.

Damian Lillard is Portland's best performer with an average of 27.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game. CJ McCollum follows with an average of 22.3 points per game. Hassan Whiteside, Anfernee Simons and Rodney Hood all have been performing well. 

Also read | Joel Embiid continues playing despite dislocating left finger in 76ers' win over Thunder

TOR vs POR injury updates

McCollum is listed as questionable for the TOR vs POR game due to illness. Matt Thomas is listed as hopeful for the game, while Norman Powell is listed as doubtful. Fred VanVleet has been ruled out due to his hamstring injury. 

Also read | Trae Young votes for Vince Carter to feature in NBA Slam Dunk Contest. Vinsanity back?

TOR vs POR squad details

Toronto Raptors: OG Anunoby, Chris Boucher, Oshae Brissett, Terence Davis, Marc Gasol, Dewan Hernandez, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Serge Ibaka, Stanley Johnson, Kyle Lowry, Patrick McCaw, Malcolm Miller, Norman Powell, Pascal Siakam, Matt Thomas, Fred VanVleet.

Portland Trail Blazers: Kent Bazemore, Moses Brown, Zach Collins, Pau Gasol, Mario Hezonja, Jaylen Hoard, Rodney Hood, Skal Labissiere, Damian Lillard, Nassir Little, CJ McCollum, Jusuf Nurkic, Anfernee Simons, Anthony Tolliver, Gary Trent Jr. and Hassan Whiteside.

TOR vs POR Dream11 team and prediction

  • Point-guards: Damian Lillard (SP)
  • Shooting-guards: Norman Powell, Terence Davis
  • Small-forwards: Kent Bazemore
  • Power-forwards: Paskal Siakam 
  • Centre: Marc Gasol, Hassan Whiteside, Skal Labissiere

Raptors start as favourites to win the game.

Note – The TOR vs POR Dream11 team prediction is our own and does not guarantee positive results in your game. 

Also read | Zion Williamson scores scary dunk after being cleared to participate in 5-on-5s

Published:
