TOR Vs POR Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule, And All Game Details

Toronto Raptors and the Portland Trail Blazers will play against each other on Wednesday, January 8, 5:30 AM IST (Tuesday, January 7, 7:00 PM EST). The Trail Blazers are currently at a 15-22 (win-loss) record, ranking tenth in the Western Conference standings.

The Raptors have a 24-12 record and are ranked fourth in the Eastern Conference standings. You can play the TOR vs POR game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the TOR vs POR Dream11 prediction, squad details, player performances and injury updates.

TOR vs POR player performances

Pascal Siakam is leading the Raptors with an average of 25.1 points, 8 rebounds and 3.6 assists. Kyle Lowry follows with an average of 20.9 points. Fred VanVleet (14.5 ppg), Norman Powell (14.4 ppg) Serge Ibaka (14.5 ppg) and OG Anunoby (10.9 ppg) have also performed well.

Damian Lillard is Portland's best performer with an average of 27.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game. CJ McCollum follows with an average of 22.3 points per game. Hassan Whiteside, Anfernee Simons and Rodney Hood all have been performing well.

TOR vs POR injury updates

McCollum is listed as questionable for the TOR vs POR game due to illness. Matt Thomas is listed as hopeful for the game, while Norman Powell is listed as doubtful. Fred VanVleet has been ruled out due to his hamstring injury.

TOR vs POR squad details

Toronto Raptors: OG Anunoby, Chris Boucher, Oshae Brissett, Terence Davis, Marc Gasol, Dewan Hernandez, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Serge Ibaka, Stanley Johnson, Kyle Lowry, Patrick McCaw, Malcolm Miller, Norman Powell, Pascal Siakam, Matt Thomas, Fred VanVleet.

Portland Trail Blazers: Kent Bazemore, Moses Brown, Zach Collins, Pau Gasol, Mario Hezonja, Jaylen Hoard, Rodney Hood, Skal Labissiere, Damian Lillard, Nassir Little, CJ McCollum, Jusuf Nurkic, Anfernee Simons, Anthony Tolliver, Gary Trent Jr. and Hassan Whiteside.

TOR vs POR Dream11 team and prediction

Point-guards: Damian Lillard (SP)

Shooting-guards: Norman Powell, Terence Davis

Small-forwards: Kent Bazemore

Power-forwards: Paskal Siakam

Centre: Marc Gasol, Hassan Whiteside, Skal Labissiere

Raptors start as favourites to win the game.

Note – The TOR vs POR Dream11 team prediction is our own and does not guarantee positive results in your game.

