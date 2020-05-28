TP Vs CA Dream11 prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's Super Basketball League Live

Taiwan Power will face off against Cathay Life in the Women's Super Basketball League in Taiwan this week. The game will be played on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Here's a look at the TP vs CA Dream11 prediction, TP vs CA Dream11 preview, TP vs CA Dream11 schedule, TP vs CA Dream11 top picks, TP vs CA Dream11 team, and other details of the game.

TP vs CA Dream11 prediction: TP vs CA Dream11 schedule

Venue: Taiwan Stadium

Date: Thursday, May 28, 2020

Time: 2.30 pm IST

TP vs CA Dream11 prediction: TP vs CA Dream11 preview

Cathay Life have been in sensational form in the league this season. They have won every game, totalling 10 in all, thus leading the Women's Super Basketball League charts. Cathay Life defeated Chunghua Telecom 94-69 in their last clash on Wednesday. Taiwan Power, on the other hand, are placed fourth on the points table, with just two victories this season, while losing on eight occasions. They defeated Taiyuan 64-59 in their previous game.

TP vs CA Dream11 prediction: TP vs CA Dream11 team, full squads

Taiwan Power: Kuo Chia-Wen, Lai Xin-Yu, Peng Huizhen, Yuzhen Zhuang, Chun-Huan Li, Lin Yi-Jun, Yu Ke-Shi, Lin Jiaci, Su-Yi Rou, Li Yixuan, You-Jing Jhang, Liu Xiye, Wu Yi-Xuan, Chen Yijun, Yang Zhiyu, Xin Yizhi, Liu Yi-Chun, Li Ya-Jie.

Cathay Life: Huang Fan-Shan, Jou-Chen Huang, Pin Lo, Chen Yu-Chun, Zheng Yi-Xiu, Wu Yi-Ting, Ling-Chuan Huang, Lan Hao-Yu, Han Ya-En, Wang Wei-Lin, Lin Yu-Ting, Li You-Ruei, Wei-An Chen, Ou Jie, Yang Qing.

TP vs CA Dream11 prediction: TP vs CA Dream11 Team

Point Guard: Huang Fan-Shan, Kuo Chia-Wen,

Shooting Guard: Chen Yu-Chun, Chun-Huan Li

Small Forward: Su-Yi Rou

Power Forward: Lin Yu-Ting

Centre: Wei-An Chen, Yang Zhiyu

TP vs CA Dream11 prediction: TP vs CA Dream11 top picks

Chen Yu-Chun (Star Player)

Wei-An Chen

TP vs CA Dream11 prediction

Cathay Life are the favourites in this game.

Note: The TP vs CA Dream11 prediction and TP vs CA Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The TP vs CA Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.