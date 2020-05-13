TP Vs CA Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Women's Super Basketball League Live

Taiwan Power will play Cathay Life in the Women's Super Basketball League in Taiwan. The game will be played on May 13, 2020. Here's a look at the TP vs CA Dream11 prediction, preview, schedule, TP vs CA Dream11 top picks and the TP vs CA Dream11 team.

TP vs CA Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Taiwan Stadium

Date: Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Time: 2.30 pm IST

TP vs CA Dream11 prediction and preview

The Women's Super Basketball League, a semi-professional competition involves four teams - Chungwa Telecom, Taiwan Power, Cathay Life and Taiyuan Textile. Cathay Life have emerged as the strongest side in the competition, winning the competition every year, except one. Cathay Life have won all the four games they have played since the start of the competition. On the other hand, Taiwan Power are placed fourth on the points table, hoping for their first win against Cathay Life, after losing the previous four.

TP vs CA Dream11 prediction: TP vs CA Dream11 team

Taiwan Power: Kuo Chia-Wen, Lai Xin-Yu, Peng Huizhen, Yuzhen Zhuang, Chun-Huan Li, Lin Yi-Jun, Yu Ke-Shi, Lin Jiaci, Su-Yi Rou, Li Yixuan, You-Jing Jhang, Liu Xiye, Wu Yi-Xuan, Chen Yijun, Yang Zhiyu, Xin Yizhi, Liu Yi-Chun, Li Ya-Jie.

Cathay Life: Huang Fan-Shan, Jou-Chen Huang, Pin Lo, Chen Yu-Chun, Zheng Yi-Xiu, Wu Yi-Ting, Ling-Chuan Huang, Lan Hao-Yu, Han Ya-En, Wang Wei-Lin, Lin Yu-Ting, Li You-Ruei, Wei-An Chen, Ou Jie, Yang Qing.

TP vs CA Dream11 prediction: TP vs CA Dream11 Team

Point Guard: Kuo Chia-Wen, Huang Fan-Shan

Shooting Guard: Chen Yu-Chun, Chun-Huan Li

Small Forward: Su-Yi Rou

Power Forward: Lin Yu-Ting

Centre: Wei-An Chen, Yang Zhiyu

TP vs CA Dream11 prediction: TP vs CA Dream11 top picks

Chen Yu-Chun (SP)

Wei-An Chen

TP vs CA Dream11 prediction

Cathay Life are the favourites in this game.

Note: The TP vs CA Dream11 prediction and TP vs CA Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The TP vs CA Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

