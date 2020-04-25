TP Vs SI Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News, Nicaragua Basketball League Live

Quick links:
San Isdro will face Tipitapa in a Nicaragua Basketball League game. The teams will face each other on Sunday, April 26 at 4:30 AM IST. Fans can play the TP vs SI game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the TP vs SI Dream11 prediction, TP vs SI Dream11 team, TP vs SI top picks and all other details regarding the game.
San Isdro are currently unbeaten in the league after winning all 13 games so far which has helped them stay on top of the points table. San Isdro won their last game against Leon 78-65. Romario Ponce is the most consistent performer on the court for Isdro.
Tipitapa, on the other hand, have won eight and lost four in their 12 games so far. The team is currently placed seventh on the points table and will look to carry the winning momentum after winning their last game against the Masatepe 102-54. Harold Barberena is the man to watch out for in the Tipitapa side. He scored 26 points against Masatepe.
Point Guard: Carlos Gonzalez
Shooting Guard: Romario Ponce (C)
Shooting Forward: Francisco Garth
Power Forward: Ervin Morgan
Center: Roger Munoz
Point Guard: Oscar Ramirez
Shooting Guard: Wesley Miranda
Shooting Forward: Harold Barberena (VC)
Power Forward: Reynaldo Sanchez
Center: Roberto Rocha
Here is the TP vs SI Dream11 top picks that could bring you the maximum points.
San Isdro are the favourites to win the game as per our TP vs SI Dream11 prediction.
