TP Vs TY Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News, Women's Super Basketball League Live

Taiwan Power Company will be taking on Taiyuan Textile in the Women’s Super Basketball League 2020. Both teams will face each other on Wednesday, May 6 at 2:30 PM IST. Fans can play the TP vs TY live game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the TP vs TY Dream11 prediction, TP vs TY Dream11 team, TP vs TY match prediction, TP vs TY top picks and all other details regarding the TP vs TY game.

TP vs TY Dream11 prediction: TP vs TY Dream11 preview

The TP vs TY is the first match of the season in Women’s Super Basketball League. Taiyuan Textile had finished third last season, while Taiwan Power Company had finished fourth in the last season, Both the team would be looking to put the disappointment behind and will be determined to put in a better show this time around.

TP vs TY Dream11 team: TP vs TY Dream11: Taiyuan Textile

Hsaio Tong Peng, Jun-Yi Liu, Yi-Feng Chen, Ching Cho, Pei-Chen Tsai, Hsin Shen, Lin-Wan Yu, Xin-Lian Feng, Xin-Ke ZHang, Jung-Chu Hsieh

TP vs TY Dream11 team: TP vs TY Dream11: Taiwan Power Company

Yi-Chun Liu, Ke-Shi Yu, Yi-Jun Lin, Chia-Wen Kuo, Xin-Yu Lai, Yizhi, Xin, Chun-Huan Li, Yi-Xuan Wu, Yijun Yi, Ya-Jie Li, You-Jig Jhang, Yuzhen Zhuan

TP vs TY Dream11 likely starting 5

TP vs TY Dream11 likely starting 5: Taiyuan Textile

Hsaiao-Tong Peng, Yi-Feng Chen, Pei-Chen Tsai, Jun-Yi Liu, Ching Chong

TP vs TY Dream11 likely starting 5: Taiwan Power Company

Yi-Jun LIn, Chia-Wen Kuo, Yi-Chu Liu, Xin-Yu Lai, Ke-Shi Yu

TP vs TY Dream11 top picks

Here are the TP vs TY Dream11 top picks for the TP vs TY Dream11 game

TP vs TY Dream11 prediction

Taiyuan Textile are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The TP vs TY Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis and the TP vs TY Dream11 team does not guarantee you positive results.

