TPA Vs KJT Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Super Basketball League Live

Pauian Archiland will go up against Jeoutai Technology in the Super Basketball League on April 3, 2020. The match will be played on Friday in Taiwan with a scheduled start time of 5:30 PM IST. You can play the TPA vs KJT Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the TPA vs KJT Dream11 prediction and squad details.
Also Read | BT vs YD Dream11 prediction, top picks, team news, Super Basketball League Live
Also Read | TPA vs TB Dream11 prediction, top picks, team news, Super Basketball League Live
Chen Jianen, Wu Chia-Chun, Chia-Kang Li, Lee Chi-Wei, Chun-Yen Peng, Lin Yao-Tsung, Wei-Ju Chien, Chin-Yao Yao, Shih Yen-Tsung, Chi-Min Lu, Qiu Baichen, Edvinas Seskus, Wu Tai-Hao, Wen Lihuang, Chin-Pang Lin, Chen Guanquan, Quincy Miller-Scott, Charles Garcia
Yu Huan-Ya, Wen Huang Chen, Li Kai-Yan, Kuan-Yi Lee, Franklin Session, Brooks, Yu Chun-An, Chen Jing-Huan, Ke-Min Hao, Zzhang Jia-Rong, Chen Huaian, Ying-Fong Li, Jung-Hsuan Chang, Su Yi-Chin, Wu Yi-Bin, Wei-Chen Chou, Zhong Jiaheng, Nicholas Evans, Ming-Ching Chin, Chia-Jui Lee, Roger
Also Read | Kaohsiung Jeoutai Technology vs Bank of Taiwan live streaming, Super Basketball League
Date - Friday, April 03, 2020
Kickoff time - 5:30 PM IST
Venue - Taiwan
Also Read | KJT vs BT Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Super Basketball League live
Here are the TPA vs KJT Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch you the maximum points:
Point-guards: Z Huan-Ya, L Kai-Yan
Shooting-guards: C Peng
Small-forwards: Z Jia-Rong, Y Li
Power-forwards: E Seskus
Centre: N Evans, C Garcia (SP)
Jeoutai Technology start as favourites to win.
Also Read | Taiwan Beer vs Yulon Luxgen Dinos live streaming, team news, Super Basketball League live