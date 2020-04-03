TPA Vs KJT Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Super Basketball League Live

Pauian Archiland will go up against Jeoutai Technology in the Super Basketball League on April 3, 2020. The match will be played on Friday in Taiwan with a scheduled start time of 5:30 PM IST. You can play the TPA vs KJT Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the TPA vs KJT Dream11 prediction and squad details.

Super Basketball League Taiwan schedule

TPA vs KJT Dream11 prediction

TPA vs KJT Dream11 prediction - Pauian Archiland squad

Chen Jianen, Wu Chia-Chun, Chia-Kang Li, Lee Chi-Wei, Chun-Yen Peng, Lin Yao-Tsung, Wei-Ju Chien, Chin-Yao Yao, Shih Yen-Tsung, Chi-Min Lu, Qiu Baichen, Edvinas Seskus, Wu Tai-Hao, Wen Lihuang, Chin-Pang Lin, Chen Guanquan, Quincy Miller-Scott, Charles Garcia

TPA vs KJT Dream11 prediction - Jeoutai Technology squad

Yu Huan-Ya, Wen Huang Chen, Li Kai-Yan, Kuan-Yi Lee, Franklin Session, Brooks, Yu Chun-An, Chen Jing-Huan, Ke-Min Hao, Zzhang Jia-Rong, Chen Huaian, Ying-Fong Li, Jung-Hsuan Chang, Su Yi-Chin, Wu Yi-Bin, Wei-Chen Chou, Zhong Jiaheng, Nicholas Evans, Ming-Ching Chin, Chia-Jui Lee, Roger

TPA vs KJT Dream11 match schedule

Date - Friday, April 03, 2020

Kickoff time - 5:30 PM IST

Venue - Taiwan

TPA vs KJT Dream11 prediction: TPA vs KJT Dream11 top picks

Here are the TPA vs KJT Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch you the maximum points:

Point-guards: Z Huan-Ya, L Kai-Yan

Shooting-guards: C Peng

Small-forwards: Z Jia-Rong, Y Li

Power-forwards: E Seskus

Centre: N Evans, C Garcia (SP)

Jeoutai Technology start as favourites to win.

Note: Please keep in mind that these TPA vs KJT Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The TPA vs KJT Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

