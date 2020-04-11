TPA Vs TB Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Super Basketball League Live

Pauian Archiland will face Taiwan Beer in the next clash of the Super Basketball League 2020. Both teams will face each other on Saturday, April 11 at 4:30 PM IST. Fans can play the TPA vs TB live game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the TPA vs TB Dream11 prediction, TPA vs TB Dream11 team, TPA vs TB match prediction, TPA vs TB top picks and all other details regarding the KJT vs YD game.

Taiwan Beer are currently occupying the top spot in the Super Basketball League standings. They won their previous game after defeating Jeoutai 78-69 which was their third win in succession. Taiwan Beer, therefore, enter the game as favourites.

After the defeat against Jeoutai (94-92), Pauian Archiland will be under pressure to win the match against a strong Taiwan Beer side. Pauian Archiland are on a three-game losing spree, and the game against Taiwan Beer won't be an easy task but a win could boost team morale. Looking at current form, Taiwan Beer will find it comparatively easier to register a comprehensive win over their opponent.

Yu-An Chang, Huang Zhen, Cheng Lihuan, Kentrell Barkley, Wangzi Gang, Hsiang-Ting Pan, You Che Chien, Huang Tsung-Han, Hsiao-Chin Wu, Zhu-Yi Zhong, Po-Hsun Chou, Hao-Ji Wang, Chang Mingfeng, Pan Xiangwei, Igor Zaytsev, Chen Zhaohao, Shih-En Fan, Su Bo-Zhang,

Chen Jianen, Wu Chia-Chun, Chia-Kang Li, Lee Chi-Wei, Chun-Yen Peng, Lin Yao-Tsung, Wei-Ju Chien, Chin-Yao Yao, Shih Yen-Tsung, Chi-Min Lu, Qiu Baichen, Edvinas Seskus, Wu Tai-Hao, Wen Lihuang, Chin-Pang Lin, Chen Guanquan, Quincy Miller-Scott, Charles Garcia

Taiwan Beer are favourites to win the game.

Note: The TPA vs TB Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis and the TPA vs TB Dream11 team does not guarantee you positive results.