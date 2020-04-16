TPA Vs YD Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Super Basketball League Live

Yulon Luxgen Dinos will face Pauian Archiland in the Super Basketball League 2020 on Thursday, April 16 at 2:30 PM IST. Fans can play the TPA vs YD live game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the TPA vs YD Dream11 prediction, TPA vs YD Dream11 team, TPA vs YD match prediction, TPA vs YD top picks and all other details regarding the TPA vs YD game.

TPA vs YD Dream11 prediction: TPA vs YD Dream11 preview

The team winning three matches first will qualify for the finals and Yulon Luxgen have already started their journey towards the final by winning the first match 103-90. They now need to win two more games to enter the final against Taiwan Beer. Marcus Keane has been the star performer for Luxgen, averaging more than 40 points per game. Sim Bhullar has been the star defender for Yulon Luxgen averaging 20 points and 15 rebounds a game

Pauian Archiland, on the other hand, will have to win the second game in order to keep themselves in contention for a spot in the final. Despite being comprehensively beaten in the first game, Pauian will look to bounce back and register a win over Yulon Luxgen.

TPA vs YD Dream11 team: TPA vs YD Dream11: Yulon Luxgen Dinos squad

Marcus Keane, Liang Lu-Guan, Li-Jen Lin, Jie-Min Lu, Kai-Hsiang Hu, Jian Hao, Guo Zhaonan, Yi-Hui Lin, Zier Lu, Zheng Tie, Lu Cheng-Ju, Zhou Baichen, Lu Guanxuan, Pan Guanhan, Sim Bhullar, Te-Wei Lee

KJT vs YD Dream11 team: KJT vs YD Dream11: Pauian Archiland squad

Chen Jianen, Wu Chia-Chun, Chia-Kang Li, Lee Chi-Wei, Chun-Yen Peng, Lin Yao-Tsung, Wei-Ju Chien, Chin-Yao Yao, Shih Yen-Tsung, Chi-Min Lu, Qiu Baichen, Edvinas Seskus, Wu Tai-Hao, Wen Lihuang, Chin-Pang Lin, Chen Guanquan, Quincy Miller-Scott, Charles Garcia

TPA vs YD Dream11 top picks

Here are the TPA vs YD Dream11 top picks for the TPA vs YD Dream11 game. Marcus Keane is a good shout for a captain's pick. Edvinas Seskus is a top choice for a vice-captain.

TPA vs YD Dream11 prediction

Yulon Luxgen Dinos are the favourites to win the second game.

Note: The TPA vs YD Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis and the TPA vs YD Dream11 team does not guarantee you positive results.