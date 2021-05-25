Trae Young becomes MSG villain after antics during Hawks vs Knicks

The NBA Playoffs are off to a brilliant start as all the teams have completed their Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs 2021. The game between the Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks was arguably the most entertaining game of these first-round matchups. Trae Young was the difference in this game as his clutch shot helped the Hawks overcome the Knicks in Game 1. The 15,000 fans at the Madison Square Garden were jubilated after their team managed to get into the playoffs for the first time since 2012 and the floater from Derrick Rose had the fans going crazy only to be silenced by Trae Young's brilliance minutes later.

So clean 🌹 pic.twitter.com/lQdJGDVoBj — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) May 24, 2021

The fans at the MSG were loud right from the tip-off. Atlanta Hawks however were very good in this game and did not let the Knicks get easy buckets. Former league MVP Derrick Rose was key for the Knicks as his performance in the first game ensured that the Knicks were in the game. The young Hawks team showed resilience as they knew that the Knicks defence was tough to break down but they kept trying and in the end, they came out on top with a 107-105 win.

The Knicks who are making their first playoff appearance since 2012 were the favourites to win this series, but now they find themselves in a tough spot. Another loss would make it very difficult for the Knicks and they will be hoping that their star player Julius Randle who has been sensational all season delivers well in the postseason as well because if the Knicks have to make it past the young and resilient Hawks team they will need Randle to perform well.

Trae Young when asked about all the booing he got from the knicks fans said, "If they hate me that much, I might be doing something right." He also said how happy he was to see the fans back for the games and said that he was focused during the game and wanted his game to do the talking. Young, who is in his 3rd year, has always been a great player and his ability to score would be the key for the Hawks if they would want to get past the New York Knicks.

Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks Game 2 Stream

American fans can now view the stream on YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV or AT&T TV. Indian fans will have to purchase the NBA League Pass to watch the games on the NBA app.

Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks schedule

Game 1: Hawks vs Knicks

Sunday, May 23, 7:00 PM[EST]

Monday, May 24,4:00 AM [IST]

Game 2: Hawks vs Knicks

Wednesday, May 26 7:30 PM [EST]

Thursday, May 27, 5:00 AM [IST]

GAME 3: Hawks vs Knicks

Friday, May 28, 7:00 PM [EST]

Saturday, May 29, 4:30 AM [IST]

Game 4: Hawks vs Knicks

Sunday, May 30, 1:00 AM [EST]

Monday, May 30, 10:30 PM [IST]

Game 5: Hawks vs Knicks

Wednesday, June 2 TBD

Game 6: Hawks vs Knicks

Friday, June 4 TDB

Game 7: Hawks vs Knicks

Sunday, June 6 TBD

Image credits: Instagram/Atlanta Hawks