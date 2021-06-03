Trae Young Gets A Special Gift From Derrick Rose Despite Hawks Knocking Out Knicks

With a 2013-89 blowout win against the New York Knicks, the Atlanta Hawks have moved to the NBA playoffs Round 2. Trae Young and the Hawks gave the series their all, not giving up while fans at Madison Square Garden discouraged them. In his third NBA season, Young was averaging 27.5 points per game – leading the Hawks to their first conference semifinals since 2016.

Derrick Rose gifted Trae Young his signed jersey after the game

D-Rose gave Trae Young his signed jersey postgame 👏 pic.twitter.com/8voOXF6Jwl — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 3, 2021

New York Knicks star Derrick Rose left Trae Young with a gift after their Game 5 loss. “I’ve always been a fan,” Derrick Rose said after the game while speaking of Young. The 32-year-old veteran sent a signed jersey to Young, which even consisted of a message for the Hawks star. "To Trae," he wrote on the No. 4. "Keep leading, King".

Young appreciated the thoughtful gesture and shared a photo on Instagram. "It was an honour," The 22-year-old Hawks star wrote, tagging Rose in his story as well. Fans, despite their opinions, also liked Rose's gift. Many spoke about how Young played and agreed that Young in his prime is better than Rose was in his prime.

NBA scores: Hawks vs Knicks series

Young finished Game 5 with 36 points and 9 assists, helping the Hawks head to their Round 2 against the Philadelphia 76ers. Young's performance during the series saw its perfect end – a three-points with around 40 seconds left on the clock. "Leading up to this game, I know where we are, I know there's a bunch of shows around this city, and I know what they do when the show is over," Young said.

Clint Capela – earning everyone's attention for his trash talk – came through with 14 points and 15 rebounds. "It's tough for me to process that right now the way things ended, but we'll be back," said the 2021 Most Improved Player award winner. Under Tom Thibodeau, Randle had led the Knicks to the postseason, surprising everyone.

Eastern Conference NBA playoffs bracket

Round 2

Milwaukee Bucks (No. 3) vs Brooklyn Nets (No. 2)

Philadelphia 76ers (No. 1) vs Atlanta Hawks (No. 5)

(Image credits: AP, Trae Young Instagram)