Trae Young, NBA Teams React To Lionel Messi Possibly Leaving Barcelona For Man City

On Tuesday, Lionel Messi shocked the world overnight as he announced his decision to leave Barcelona. Messi is reportedly looking to activate a clause in his contract that allows him to leave the club for free after the end of the season. Messi sent a fax to the team on Tuesday, requesting they activate the clause, a move the club confirmed to the Associated Press. His contract expires in June 2021, and includes a €700 million clause that rival clubs can trigger at any point in the season. The news elicited an explosive reaction from fans on social media, who trended the word 'GOAT' in the wake. NBA stars Trae Young and Josh Hart were among fans who tweeted about Messi leaving Barca as the Messi transfer reports started gaining momentum.

Also read | Lionel Messi informs Barcelona he wants to leave, sends footballing world into a frenzy: Messi fax to Barcelona

Trae Young, Josh Hart and NBA teams react to Lionel Messi leaving Barca

Ahhh Messi is Leaving...😱 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) August 25, 2020

"Ahhh Messi is Leaving...," Trae Young wrote, adding a surprised emoji to his tweet to highlight his shock. Josh Hart was the second NBA player to react, inviting the Argentine maestro to play for Chelsea. "WOWWWW! COME TO @ChelseaFC," Hart tweeted, tagging Chelsea in his tweet. Along with Hart and Young, the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards tweeted photos of Messi with their jerseys. The Wizards replied to a tweet asking them to announce Messi as a part of their team. Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand and NFL's JJ Watt also reacted.

Also read | Steph Curry, Trae Young among NBA players celebrating league's long-awaited return

Messi's decision to leave Barcelona after 20 years has left fans in disbelief, while also linking him to various clubs like Manchester City and PSG. Barcelona legend Carles Puyol tweeted in Messi's support, to which Luis Suarez reacted with two clap emojis, encouraging his friend. "Respect and admiration, Leo. All my support, man", Puyol wrote some time after the news was reported. Suarez, who only clapped to Puyol's tweet, is also set to leave the club with new manager Ronald Koeman informing the Uruguayan he is no longer in his plans.

Also read | Messi to Man City? Speculation gathers pace after Messi fax confirms Messi's demand to leave club

👏👏 — Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) August 25, 2020

Why is Lionel Messi leaving Barca?

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner decided to leave Barcelona after the 8-2 defeat against Bayern Munich during the Champions League quarterfinal. While Messi's contract clause was meant to be activated before June 1, the COVID-19-forced hiatus changes the situation. However, Marca reported that the Argentinian might be able to "request an exit now in the off-season".

Leo Messi wants to activate the clause to leave Barcelona immediatly, as FCB also confirmed. Barcelona position is still so clear: Messi has a 700 million euros release clause, the "free clause" has expired in June. Board reunited to take decisions on next days. 🔴 #FCB #Messi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 25, 2020

While the 33-year-old star may be available for a transfer, there aren't too many clubs that can afford the six-time Ballon d'Or winner. As per L'Equipe's report, Messi is currently the highest-paid footballer in the world, making €8.3 million per month. Manchester City, Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain are three clubs who could potentially afford a move for Messi. However, Chelsea and Manchester United are also among teams said to be interested.

Also read | Trae Young's blockbuster deal with Klutch Sports sparks Lakers trade rumours

(Image credits: Chicago Bulls Twitter, AP)