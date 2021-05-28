Trae Young Spat On And Russell Westbrook Popcorn Incidents ANGER Players, NBA Fans Alike

The NBA Playoffs 2021 have been really exciting till this point. With the league allowing fans in the stadium, the teams and players get that extra bit of motivation to perform. But the fans have not been very kind to the players as on the same day, two shameful events occurred and the players are clearly angry about it. Trae Young and Russell Westbrook have been victims of the recent misbehaviour from fans in the stadium as both of them played in their respective playoff games. Here is more on the Russell Westbrook popcorn incident and what happened to the fan who spat on Trae Young -

By the way WE AS THE PLAYERS wanna see who threw that popcorn on Russ while he was leaving the game tonight with a injury!! There’s cameras all over arenas so there’s no excuse! Cause if the 👟 was on the other 🦶🏾.🎥 #ProtectOurPlayers — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 27, 2021

Russell Westbrook popcorn incident

Russell Westbrook, who is currently playing for the Washington Wizards, is having a historic year. Bradley Beal and Westbrook, have combined beautifully well to get the Wizards to the Playoffs. But on Wednesday, things got out of hand as Russel Westbrook was walking out of the court with an ankle injury in a game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

As the 9-time All-star headed out of the court, a fan surprisingly threw popcorn at him which enraged the Wizards Point Guard, but the security stopped him and he was taken to the dressing room. Russell Westbrook, in an interview said that "This is getting out of hand". Many NBA players came in support of Westbrook and later that day, Philadelphia 76ers issued a statement, where they have mentioned that the person who threw popcorn at Westbrook has been banned from the Wells Fargo Center and his season ticket has also been cancelled.

Trae Young incident

On the same night, another controversy surrounding the behaviour of the fans occurred at the Madison Square Garden. During the game, a fan was reported to have spat on the Hawks point guard Trae Young. Hawks, who won the first game courtesy of a clutch bucket from Trae Young, came into Game 2 with a lot to play for. Fans at MSG were constantly booing the Hawks star, but things got ugly when a fan was caught on camera spitting on Trae Young.

This being the second such incident on the same day, the entire basketball community will be hoping that the league decided to do something about it. In an official statement released by the Knicks, they have been apologetic about the whole situation and the fan who spat on Trae Young has been banned for life from MSG.

Picture Credits: NBA Central/Twitter