Trail Blazers Accuse Jazz's Royce O’Neal For 'dirty Play' On Anfernee Simons

During Friday night's Portland Trail Blazers vs Utah Jazz game, Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons was injured as he hit his head in the first quarter. Trail Blazers are reportedly angry with Utah Jazz's Royce O'Neale and are accusing him of 'dirty play'. According to reports, the Trail Blazers believes O'Neale deliberately undercut Anfernee Simons.

NBA 2019-20: Trail Blazers accuse Jazz's Royce O’Neal of 'dirty play' on Anfernee Simons

Anfernee Simons leaves game after hitting head on court pic.twitter.com/paz1jNXeGd — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) February 8, 2020

Anfernee Simons tried for a jump shot before Royce O'Neale came over. Anfernee Simons landed on O'Neale's foot and fell, hurting his head in the process. Simons had to leave the game and was on the league's concussion protocol. According to the NBA reports, the Trail Blazers suspect foul play against Anfernee Simons and are unhappy with Jazz and O'Neale. O'Neale apparently did not give Simons any room to land on his shot, which should have been a penalty. However, it was not called.

NBA 2019-20: Referees miss goaltending call during Portland Trail Balzers vs Utah Jazz game

THIS IS GOALTENDING!!!! pic.twitter.com/w3qxAvMbmt — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) February 8, 2020

We don’t wana hear this punk Ass shit. https://t.co/nuG56kaHbR — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) February 8, 2020

Later during the same game, the referees missed another call. During the final moments of the game, no call was made after a clear goaltend by Rudy Gobert on a layup. The call would have tied the Friday night (Saturday morning IST) game for the Trail Blazers. Damian Lillard reacted to the incorrect call, yelling at the officials as he had to be restrained. However, Lillard will not be fined for his outburst. Lillard and various other NBA players posted about the incorrect call on their social media accounts.

NBA 2019-20: Trail Blazers vs Jazz highlights

