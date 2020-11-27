Trail Blazers Star CJ McCollum Hits Out At NBA's Early Start Date, Says 'they Played Us'

The 2019-20 NBA season ended in October, months later than the original schedule. Courtesy of the COVID-19 crisis, the league was suspended for months. While they completed the season in the Orlando bubble at Walt Disney World, the league ended up suffering heavy financial losses. To soften the blow for the upcoming season, December 22 was settled upon as the start date, something which many NBA players were reportedly upset over.

CJ McCollum upset over NBA new season beginning from December 22

“They played us, we were not supposed to start (the season) this fast," is what McCollum had to say about the new season. While teams who did not make it to the bubble (or were eliminated early) had a lot of time to rest, the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers have essentially had a 70-day offseason.

McCollum himself is recovering from his back injury and will need time to train and get back in form. "70 days for Bron & the Heat,” McCollum continued, aware that the time offered is not what anyone expected.

While not many have spoken about the issue, reports stated that LeBron James and a few other players were completely against the idea. Naturally, the Lakers and Heat are most affected, as both teams will need some time to regroup and recuperate from the taxing time spent at the bubble.

NBPA STATEMENT ON THE 2020-2021 NBA SEASON START DATE AND SCHEDULE



🔗: https://t.co/BmNtnYsm63 pic.twitter.com/AvCaVAOWK7 — NBPA (@TheNBPA) November 6, 2020

Danny Green had also spoken about the season, discussing the Lakers and their plans to go back-to-back. As per The Spun, an anonymous NBA star also accused James of being selfish in this situation. "We already know due to a lot of reasons the cap is gonna drop and drop big," the anonymous star said, adding that people behave as if everyone has a max deal.

The NBA and NBPA will now work to finalize health and safety protocols for the 2020-21 season. Sides are discussing a 17-to-18 percent escrow of player salaries over the next two years — with the hope the withholding amount is down to normal 10 percent in 2022-23. https://t.co/fuv9otV3vl — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 6, 2020

The new NBA season will begin on December 22, which will allow the league to play their Christmas games. The 72-game season will be split in two, ending before the delayed Tokyo Olympics. The first half will last till March 4, while an All-Star break will be granted till March 10. The second half will begin after that, lasting till May 16.

The play-in tournament is scheduled from May 18 to 21.

