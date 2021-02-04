Trail Blazers Vs 76ers Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

After a recent win over the Washington Wizards, the Portland Trail Blazers will clash against the red-hot Philadelphia 76ers. Determined to make another playoff run, Portland are trying to put up consistent performances this season. Damian Lillard is leading the team with an average of 29.1 points per game. CJ McCollum follows.

The 76ers, led by Joel Embiid (28.6 PPG), will look to extend their winning streak to five. While the team was losing due to a depleted roster, it picked up pace after 137-134 win over the Miami Heat. Tobias Harris is also averaging 20.6 points per game.

Trail Blazers vs 76ers live stream: how to watch Trail Blazers vs 76ers

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

NBA live stream details

Date and Time: Thursday, February 4, 8:00 PM EST (Friday, February 5, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

Trail Blazers vs 76ers TV channel (the USA only) – NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Northwest and NBA League Pass.

Trail Blazers vs 76ers team news

Philadelphia 76ers

Terrance Ferguson –Out, NBA's health and safety protocols

Mike Scott – Out, knee

Portland Trail Blazers

Derrick Jones Jr. – Day to day, foot

Damian Lillard – Day to day, abdominal strain

Jusuf Nurkic – Out, wrist

Zach Collins – Out, ankle

Nassir Little – Out, knee

CJ McCollum – Out, left foot.

Trail Blazers vs 76ers h2h record

Last season, the teams met twice. Each team has won one game till now. One game was held in 2019, while the other — which the Trail Blazers won — was at the NBA bubble in Orlando.

Trail Blazers vs 76ers prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers will beat the Portland Trail Blazers

NBA standings

The Philadelphia 76ers are currently leading the Eastern Conference with a 16-6 win-loss record. The Milwaukee Bucks, who were leading the league last season, are placed second with 13 wins and 8 losses. The Brooklyn Nets occupy the third spot. On the other hand, the Trail Blazers are ranked seventh with an 11-9 record. The Phoenix Suns are placed above them, while the San Antonio Spurs are eighth.

(Image credits: AP)