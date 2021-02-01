Trail Blazers Vs Bucks Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2H and Prediction

The Portland Trail Blazers will square off against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum on Monday, February 1. The NBA regular-season game between the two teams is scheduled to commence at 8:00 PM ET (Tuesday, February 2 at 6:30 AM IST). Here's a look at the Trail Blazers vs Bucks team news, live stream details and our prediction ahead of the crunch game.

ALSO READ: NBA Fan Ejected From Lakers Game For Holding Up ‘LeBron Is A Racist, Narcissist’ Shirts

Trail Blazers vs Bucks game preview

The Trail Blazers are currently seventh in the NBA Western Conference standings, with 10 wins and eight losses from their 18 games. Terry Stotts' side put to end a two-game losing streak with a narrow 123-122 win over the Bulls on Saturday. The Trail Blazers have gone 5-3 away from home and will be hoping for another positive result when they make the trip to the Fiserv Forum on Monday.

On the other hand, the Milwaukee Bucks are in third on the Eastern Conference table, with 11 wins and eight defeats this season. Mike Budenholzer's men suffered defeat against the Hornets on Saturday but will be eager to get back to winning ways when they host the Trail Blazers on Monday. Reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year Giannis Antetokounmpo is leading the way for the Bucks with an average of 11.4 rebounds and 27.8 points per game.

ALSO READ: NBA Trade Rumors: Will JJ Redick Join KD And Irving In Brooklyn Or Return To 76ers?

Trail Blazers vs Bucks team news, injuries and suspensions

For the Trail Blazers, Jusuf Nurkic, Derrick Jones Jr, Zach Collins and CJ McCollum are ruled out.

The hosts have no injury concerns ahead of their game against the Trail Blazers and are expected to field their strongest starting line-up.

Trail Blazers vs Bucks prediction and H2H

The Bucks and the Portland Trail Blazers have played 127 games in the regular season with 75 victories for the Bucks and 52 for the Trail Blazers. This will be the first meeting between these two sides this season and our prediction for the game is a narrow win for the Bucks.

ALSO READ: NBA G League 2021: Orlando Bubble Details, Participating Teams And Full Schedule

NBA live stream: How to watch Trail Blazers vs Bucks live?

NBA fans in the USA can watch the Trail Blazers vs bucks live stream via YouTube TV, Sling TV or fuboTV. There will be no live telecast of NBA games in India and hence, fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games. Live scores and updates will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams.

ALSO READ: Wizards’ Bradley Beal Becomes First Player In NBA To Lose 10 Straight 40-point Games

Image Credits - Bucks, Trail Blazers Instagram