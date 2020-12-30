Trail Blazers Vs Clippers Live Stream, Prediction, H2h Record, NBA Regular-season Live

The Los Angeles Clippers will take on the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA regular season in a year-end clash. The game will begin at 8:30 AM IST on Wednesday, December 30 from the Staples Center, Los Angeles. Here's a look at the Trail Blazers vs Clippers live stream details, Trail Blazers vs Clippers team news and our prediction for the game.

Also Read | By Looks Of Scores, The NBA Is Off To A 'strange' Start

Trail Blazers vs Clippers prediction and preview

The No.1 team in the Western Conference, the LA Clippers, will take on the No. 6 side, the Portland Trail Blazers in one of the last NBA games of the year. The Clippers have been in fine form this regular season, conceding just one game of the four that they have played so far. Their sole loss - a massive 51-point loss to the Dallas Mavericks - came as a shock to just about everyone, especially after the Clippers' performances against the Lakers and the Nuggets. But the Clippers seem to have snapped out of it.

They won their last game against the Minnesota Timberwolves with a 124-101 margin and will look to get back on a winning streak. The Portland Trail Blazers meanwhile, had a rough start to the season that saw them go down 100-120 to the Utah Jazz in the opener. This was followed by a close 128-126 win over the Houston Rockets and a 115-107 win over the LA Lakers. The Trail Blazers will also be looking to extend their two-match winning run with a win on Thursday.

Also Read | Nikola Jokic Triple-double Record For Nuggets, Bucks' Most 3s In A Game Light Up NBA

Trail Blazers vs Clippers H2H

The Trail Blazers and the Los Angeles Clippers have played 228 games in the regular season of which 147 games have been won by the Trail Blazers and just 81 by the Clippers. The teams have faced off just six times in playoffs - in 2016 - with the Trail Blazers winning four, and the Clippers winning two encounters. The Clippers have won each of the teams' three encounters from the last season and will hope to keep the streak going with a win tomorrow.

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Had Plans To Leave Nike, start His Own 'Mamba' Shoe Brand Weeks Before Death

Trail Blazers vs Clippers prediction

According to our Trail Blazers vs Clippers prediction, the LA Clippers are the favourites to win this match.

NBA live stream: How to watch Trail Blazers vs Clippers live in India?

The NBA games will not be televised in India this season. There will also be no official live streaming for any of the games on any streaming services or apps. Instead, fans in India will have to buy an NBA League Pass in order to watch the NBA 2020-21 season games live in India, on the NBA App. This Trail Blazers vs Clippers live stream can also be viewed on the NBA App with the League Pass starting at 8:30 AM IST on December 31.

Also Read | Clippers Rebound From 51-point Debacle To Top Wolves 124-101

Image Credits: LA Clippers Twitter