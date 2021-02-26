Trail Blazers Vs Lakers Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

Without Anthony Davis and Dannis Schroder, the Los Angeles Lakers are currently on a four-game losing streak. LeBron James, averaging 25.6 points this season, is leading the defending champions. This is their worst slump this season, while the Trail Blazers are on their own three-game losing streak.

"It's a tough stretch for us," LeBron James after their loss against Utah Jazz. "You know this won't define who we will be for the rest of the season and for the long haul. That's for sure". The team has also fallen to the third spot in the West, below the Los Angeles Clippers. Without Davis, the team might slip further.

"It's not supposed to click right away," Markieff Morris said. "It's supposed to take time. It's supposed to challenge us".

While Davis remains out, the Lakers expect Schroder back soon. Schroder was averaging 14.2 points per game.

"It's frustrating just because we want to win games," Lillard said about the Trail Blazers. He admitted that while they can win some, they will also have to lose. "We were playing at a high level for a long stretch of games. It's not easy to sustain that level". Lillard is averaging 25 points, 13 assists and 7 rebounds this season.

Trail Blazers vs Lakers live stream: Where to watch NBA live in India?

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

NBA live stream details

Date and Time: Friday, February 26, 10:00 PM EST (Saturday, February 27, 8:30 AM IST)

Venue: Staples Center in Los Angeles, USA.

Trail Blazers vs Lakers channel (the USA only) – Spectrum SportsNet, NBC Sports Northwest and ESPN.

Trail Blazers vs Lakers news

LA Lakers

Dennis Schroder – Out, NBA's health and safety protocols

Anthony Davis – Out, Achilles

Portland Trail Blazers

Jusuf Nurkic – Out, wrist

Harry Giles III – Day to day, calf

Zach Collins – Out, ankle

CJ McCollum – Out, eft foot

Trail Blazers vs Lakers h2h

The Trail Blazers and the Lakers will meet for the second time this season. Damian Lillard scored 31 points that game, which their team won 115-107. James scored 29 points for the Lakers.

Trail Blazers vs Lakers prediction

The Portland Trail Blazers will beat the Los Angeles Lakers.

NBA standings

The Los Angeles Lakers are ranked third in the Western Conference with 22 wins and 11 losses. The LA Clippers are 23-11, placed second. The Phoenix Suns are ranked fourth with a 20-11 record. On the other hand, the Trail Blazers are placed fifth with 18 wins and 13 losses. The San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors follow.

(Image credits: Los Angeles Lakers Instagram )