Trail Blazers Vs Lakers Live Stream, Prediction, Head To Head, NBA Live

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers will face each other for the first time after the 2020 playoffs first round. With Davis' status for the game uncertain, the Trail Blazers will lock horns with the Lakers after their OT win against the Houston Rockets. As of now, the Lakers have won two consecutive games after their initial loss against the LA Clippers. The game is scheduled on Monday, 10:00 PM EST (Tuesday, 8:30 AM IST).

Trail Blazers vs Lakers live stream: How to watch Trail Blazers vs Lakers live?

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App) to watch live games.

What channels to watch NBA Live in the USA?

NBC Sports Northwest and NBA TV.

Trail Blazers vs Lakers head-to-head

During the 2019-20 season, the Lakers and the Trail Blazers faced each other three times before the NBA bubble, where the Lakers won twice before Portland got a 122-108 win in January. The two teams faced each other for the NBA playoffs Round 1, where the Lakers won four straight games after the Trail Blazers' initial victory.

Team news and preview

Both teams, after strong wins, will look to extend their winning streak. However, with Davis on a day-to-day basis, the Trail Blazers might edge past the Lakers. However, Kyle Kuzma stepped up during Davis' absence, dropping game-high 20 points during the Lakers' 127-91 win against the Timberwolves.

55.6% from the field = many sharp shooters @kylekuzma: 20 pts, 3 blk @KingJames: 18 pts, 9 reb@MarcGasol: 12 pts, 8 ast, 7 reb @Thortontucker: 12 pts @MONSTATREZZ: 12 pts

Dennis Schröder: 11 pts



https://t.co/m4PbtuZ7uF — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 28, 2020

While Damian Lillard leads the Trail Blazers, CJ McCollum scored 44 career-high points against the Rockets, shooting 56.3% from the three-point line. They took the Rockets to OT, securing their 128-126 win. Lillard followed with 32 points.

Lakers – LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Alex Caruso on day-to-day basis

Trail Blazers – Carmelo Anthony, Nassir Lille on day-to-day basis

Trail Blazers vs Lakers prediction

The Los Angeles Lakers will beat the Trail Blazers.

(Image credits: AP)