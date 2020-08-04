Trail Blazers Vs Rockets Live Stream Details And Team News: How To Watch NBA Live

The Portland Trail Blazers will face off against the Houston Rockets in the NBA Restart on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Florida. The Rockets have been in sublime form post restart and have already clinched a playoff spot. The Trail Blazers, on the other hand, are on the tail of Memphis Grizzlies to bag the final slot available in the West Conference. Here are the all the details regarding Trail Blazers vs Rockets live stream, how to watch NBA live, Trail Blazers vs Rockets team news and what time is Trail Blazers vs Rockets clash.

How to watch NBA live? Trail Blazers vs Rockets preview

The Portland Trail Blazers started their NBA restart campaign on a positive note, defeating fellow contenders Memphis Grizzlies 140-135 in overtime. CJ McCollum, Damian Lillard started for the Trail Balzers, as Jaren Jackson Jr and Ja Morant were unable to seal the win for the Grizzlies. However, the playoff hopefuls suffered defeat against the Boston Celtics in their previous game, going down 128-124 despite the efforts of Lillard and Yusuf Nurkic.

Rockets coverage begins TOMORROW at 7:30PM on @ATTSportsNetSW! pic.twitter.com/5zAt3YLK55 — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) August 3, 2020

The Houston Rockets have been in fine form post restart winning both their games in the NBA Bubble. The Rockets defeated the Dallas Mavericks 153-149 in overtime in their first game, with James Harden dropping 49 points, while Russell Westbrook supplied a further 31. Harden and Co then brushed aside the Mlaukwee Bucks 120-116, with The Beard and Westbrook again in the thick of things.

Trail Blazers vs Rockets live stream: Trail Blazers vs Rockets team news

Houston Rockets trio David Nwaba, Thabo Sefolosha and Eric Gordon are all ruled out of the clash against the Trail Blazers. Bruno Caboclo, who missed the clash against the Bucks is doubtful. For the Trail Blazers, Rodney Hood, Trevor Ariza and Caleb Swanigan are ruled out of the clash. Jaylen Adams is questionable to feature against the Rockets on Tuesday.

How to watch NBA live? Trail Blazers vs Rockets live stream details

Fans wondering how to watch NBA live can watch the Trail Blazers vs Rockets live stream across multiple platforms. The game will broadcast by ESPN in the USA, while Indian fans watch the game on Sony Six. Apart from the TV broadcast, fans can view the game on live streaming sites. Fans in the US can watch the Trail Blazers vs Rockets live stream via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. In India, the Sony LIV app and FanCode offer access to games for viewers with a subscription. Currently, FanCode is India's first NBA live streaming partner. The app will deliver live and on-demand access to select games during the resumed season, including the playoffs and the finals. Fans all over the world can also buy the NBA League Pass to stream every game at the NBA bubble.

Trail Blazers vs Rockets live stream: What time is Trail Blazers vs Rockets?

Date: Tuesday, August 4, 9 PM EST (Wednesday, August 5, 6:30 AM IST)

Tuesday, August 4, 9 PM EST (Wednesday, August 5, 6:30 AM IST) Location: NBA Campus at Walt Disney World, Orlando, Florida

NBA Campus at Walt Disney World, Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN (USA), Sony Six (India)

