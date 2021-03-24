Tristan Thompson Contract: Celtics Players Embarrass Publication With Short Responses

While the NBA trade deadline brings along countless trade rumours, it also paves way for countless other rumours. Some revolve around players and their relationship with their team, possibly hinting at a move. Recently, Boston Celtics star Tristan Thompson was the target of such rumours, claiming that there are problems between him and the Celtics roster. However, Thompson's teammates came to his aid, speaking in favour of Thompson.

Celtics roster supports Tristan Thompson against various rumours

On Tuesday, Wednesday IST, Celtics stars took to Twitter to defend Thompson. During an episode of The Mismatch podcast with The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor and Chris Vernon, the former spoke about Thompson and his relations with the Celtics locker room. According to O'Connor, Thompson is not loved by the Celtics locker room "for numerous different reasons".

Kemba Walker and Jaylen Brown were quick to defend Thompson, taking to Twitter to defend their teammate. "We love TT," Walker wrote, while Brown just quoted it with a cap emoji, hinting that what is said is not true. Fans seemed to side with the team, pointing out that there is no reason for the two players to lie.

Some added that while there might be problems, they might not be major.

Tristan Thompson stats

Thompson is currently sidelined due to the team's health and safety protocols. He is averaging 7.9 points and 8.4 rebounds in the 36 games he has played for the team.

Tristan Thompson contract

Thompson is currently signed to a two-year, $18,978,900 contract with the Celtics. The average salary is $9,489,450.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian

Dating since 2016, Thompson and Kardashian's love life has seen countless twists and turns. However, the couple is currently dating and trying to stick together. They were seen together on Thompson's birthday this month, sharing time together during an intimate gathering. "The ones that are meant to be are the ones who go through everything that is designed to tear them apart and they came out even stronger than they were before," Khloe wrote.

Bucks vs Celtics live streaming details

