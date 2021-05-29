Tristan Thompson THREATENS To Follow The Person If He Ever Got Spat On Like Trae Young

Over the past few days, Russell Westbrook and Trae Young have been subjected to booing fans these playoffs. Westbrook has seen popcorn thrown at him, while Young had been spat on. The incidents angered players and other fans, many speaking of how the league should do more to protect players. The 'Who Spit on Trae Young?' query has also trended heavily on social media.

NBA Playoffs 2021: Tristan Thompson comments on the Trae Young incident

Tristan Thompson makes a statement. pic.twitter.com/EW1XoOMxsw — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 28, 2021

"I dare a m*********** to spit on me. I'll follow you right to your house," Thompson said, far from okay about the incident.

His comments have come days after Young was spat on at the Madison Square Garden during the Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks game. The incident did not end there, as Ja Morant's family was insulted by Jazz fans. Westbrook, who had popcorn thrown on him, had to be stopped from turning around and retaliating. Thompson, who was vocal about the Young incident, has been at the receiving end of racist comments in the past.

Who spit on Trae Young during the NBA Playoffs 2021?

During the game at MSG, Young was reportedly spat on. Fans were booing him all the time, but it was acceptable till a fan ended up spitting on Young. The Knicks released a statement about the same, banning the fan from MSG indefinitely. "“We investigated the matter and determined that this patron, who is not a season ticket holder, did indeed spit on Trae Young, and for that reason, he is now banned from The Garden indefinitely," they wrote.

"We apologize to Trae and the entire Atlanta Hawks organization for this fan’s behavior. This was completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our venue. We have turned the information over to the appropriate authorities".

Eastern Conference playoffs picture

As of now, it looks like the Milwaukee Bucks are headed to the Conference semi-finals, currently on their way to a 4-0 sweep. The Philadelphia 76ers have beaten the Washington Wizards in two consecutive games. However, the Boston Celtics and Knicks have kept their hope alive with one win each.

(Image credits: Tristan Thompson Instagram, AP)