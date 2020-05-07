TY Vs CA Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Women's Super Basketball League Live

Taiyuan will go up against Cathay Life for their next Chinese Taipei SBL Women clash. Taiyuan successfully managed to win in their first match of the season. Taiyuan downed Taiwan Power 80-58 to win in the first clash. Cathay Life have not played a game in the season so far. However, Cathay Life topped the table in the previous season of the competition. In the previous season, when Cathay Life went up against Taiyuan, Cathay Life managed to win the match 92-49.

The match will be played on May 7, 2020, in Taipei and will commence at 2:30 pm IST. Fans can play the TY vs CA Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the TY vs CA Dream11 prediction, the TY vs CA Dream11 top picks and TY vs CA Dream11 team.

TY vs CA Dream11 team

TY vs CA Dream11 top picks

Lin Wan-Yu (SP) Lin Wen-Yu Ling-Chuan Huang Lin Yu-Ting

TY vs CA Dream11 Team

TY vs CA Dream11 team: Taiyuan squad

Taiyuan: Lin Wan-Yu, Shen Hsin, Chen Yi-Feng, Zhang Xin-Ke, Hsiao-Tong Peng, Chen Ting-Yu, Ching Cho, Feng Xin-Lian, Hsieh Jung-Chu, Wu Ying Jie, Liu Jun-Yi, Tsai Pei-Chen, Lin Wen-Yu

FBG vs RM Dream11 team: Cathay Life squad

Fan-Shan, Pin Lo, Jou-Chen Huang, Zheng Yi-Xiu, Chen Yu-Chun, Wu Yi-Ting, Ling-Chuan Huang, Han Ya-En, Lan Hao-Yu, Lin Yu-Ting, Wang Wei-Lin, Li You-Ruei, Wei-An Chen, Ou Jie, Yang Qing

TY vs CA Dream11 prediction

Our TY vs CA Dream11 prediction is that Taiyuan will win this game.

Note: The TY vs CA Dream11 prediction, TY vs CA Dream11 top picks and TY vs CA Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The TY vs CA Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.