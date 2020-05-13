TY Vs CHT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's Super Basketball League Live

Taiyuan Textile will take on Chunghwa Telecom in the Women's Super Basketball League on May 13, 2020. The game will commence at 4:30 pm IST. Fans can play the TY vs CHT Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the TY vs CHT Dream11 prediction, the TY vs CHT Dream11 top picks and TY vs CHT Dream11 team.

TY vs CHT Dream11 team

TY vs CHT Top Picks

Chen Ting-Yu (SP) Lin Wan-Yu Hsiao-Tong Peng Yu-Ting Huang Xu Qian Hui Huang Hsiang Ting

TY vs CHT Dream11 team: Taiyuan squad

Lin Wan-Yu, Shen Hsin, Chen Yi-Feng, Zhang Xin-Ke, Hsiao-Tong Peng, Chen Ting-Yu, Ching Cho, Feng Xin-Lian, Hsieh Jung-Chu, Wu Ying Jie, Liu Jun-Yi, Tsai Pei-Chen, Lin Wen-Yu

TY vs CHT Dream11 team: Chunghwa Telecom squad

Fan-Shan, Pin Lo, Jou-Chen Huang, Zheng Yi-Xiu, Chen Yu-Chun, Wu Yi-Ting, Ling-Chuan Huang, Han Ya-En, Lan Hao-Yu, Lin Yu-Ting, Wang Wei-Lin, Li You-Ruei, Wei-An Chen, Ou Jie, Yang Qing

TY vs CHT Dream11 team: Predicted 8

TY vs CHT Dream11 team: Taiyuan Predicted 8

Chen Yi Feng (PG), Hsiao Tong Peng (SG), Ching Cho (SF), Liu Jun Yi (PF), Tsai Pei Chen (C)

TY vs CHT Dream11 team: Chunghwa Telecom Predicted 8

Szu Chin Pan (PG), Wen Qi (SG), Liu Jia Wei (SF), Xu Qian Hui (PF), Huang Hsiang Ting (C)

TY vs CHT Dream11 prediction

Our TY vs CHT Dream11 prediction is that Taiyuan Textile will win this game.

Note: The TY vs CHT Dream11 prediction, TY vs CHT Dream11 top picks and TY vs CHT Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The TY vs CHT Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.