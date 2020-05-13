TY Vs CHT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's Super Basketball League Live

Quick links:
Taiyuan Textile will take on Chunghwa Telecom in the Women's Super Basketball League on May 13, 2020. The game will commence at 4:30 pm IST. Fans can play the TY vs CHT Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the TY vs CHT Dream11 prediction, the TY vs CHT Dream11 top picks and TY vs CHT Dream11 team.
Lin Wan-Yu, Shen Hsin, Chen Yi-Feng, Zhang Xin-Ke, Hsiao-Tong Peng, Chen Ting-Yu, Ching Cho, Feng Xin-Lian, Hsieh Jung-Chu, Wu Ying Jie, Liu Jun-Yi, Tsai Pei-Chen, Lin Wen-Yu
Fan-Shan, Pin Lo, Jou-Chen Huang, Zheng Yi-Xiu, Chen Yu-Chun, Wu Yi-Ting, Ling-Chuan Huang, Han Ya-En, Lan Hao-Yu, Lin Yu-Ting, Wang Wei-Lin, Li You-Ruei, Wei-An Chen, Ou Jie, Yang Qing
Chen Yi Feng (PG), Hsiao Tong Peng (SG), Ching Cho (SF), Liu Jun Yi (PF), Tsai Pei Chen (C)
Szu Chin Pan (PG), Wen Qi (SG), Liu Jia Wei (SF), Xu Qian Hui (PF), Huang Hsiang Ting (C)
Our TY vs CHT Dream11 prediction is that Taiyuan Textile will win this game.