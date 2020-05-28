TY Vs CHT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's Super Basketball League Live

Taiyuan will face Chunghua Telecom in their upcoming Women’s Super Basketball league 2020 clash. Taiyuan Textile vs Chunghua Telecom will be played at the Banqiao Stadium. Both the teams enter the game after facing defeats in their previous games. Taiyuan lost against Cathay Life, whereas Chunghua Telecom lost against Taipower. Taiyuan Textile have managed to win 5 out of the 10 games played in the season so far. As for Chunghua Telecom, they have picked up wins in three games.

TY vs CHT will commence on Thursday, 28th May, Thursday, 4:30 pm IST. Fans can play the TY vs CHT Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the TY vs CHT Dream11 prediction, TY vs CHT Dream11 top picks and TY vs CHT Dream11 team.

TY vs CHT Dream11 team

TY vs CHT Dream11 top picks

Chen Ting-Yu (Captain) Lin Wan-Yu (Vice-captain) Hsiao-Tong Peng Yu-Ting Huang Xu Qian Hui Huang Hsiang Ting

TY vs CHT Dream11 team (Full squads)

TY vs CHT Dream11 team: Taiyuan squad

Lin Wan-Yu, Shen Hsin, Chen Yi-Feng, Zhang Xin-Ke, Hsiao-Tong Peng, Chen Ting-Yu, Ching Cho, Feng Xin-Lian, Hsieh Jung-Chu, Wu Ying Jie, Liu Jun-Yi, Tsai Pei-Chen, Lin Wen-Yu

TY vs CHT Dream11 team: Chunghwa Telecom squad

Fan-Shan, Pin Lo, Jou-Chen Huang, Zheng Yi-Xiu, Chen Yu-Chun, Wu Yi-Ting, Ling-Chuan Huang, Han Ya-En, Lan Hao-Yu, Lin Yu-Ting, Wang Wei-Lin, Li You-Ruei, Wei-An Chen, Ou Jie, Yang Qing

TY vs CHT Dream11 team: Taiyuan

Chen Yi Feng (PG), Hsiao Tong Peng (SG), Ching Cho (SF), Liu Jun Yi (PF), Tsai Pei Chen (C)

TY vs CHT Dream11 team: Chunghwa Telecom

Szu Chin Pan (PG), Wen Qi (SG), Liu Jia Wei (SF), Xu Qian Hui (PF), Huang Hsiang Ting (C)

TY vs CHT Dream11 prediction

Our TY vs CHT Dream11 prediction is that Taiyuan will win this game.

Note: The TY vs CHT Dream11 prediction, TY vs CHT Dream11 top picks and TY vs CHT Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The TY vs CHT Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.