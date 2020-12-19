Tyronn Lue Once SNAPPED At LeBron, Irving For Interfering With His Coaching At Cleveland

Former Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue had no problem colliding with superstars LeBron James and Kyrie Irving during their time together in Cleveland. In fact, there was once a time when Lue stood up to the superstar duo during the early stages of the 2015-16 NBA season after James and Irving tried to alter the team's game plans. Lue, who was recently promoted to head coach for the Los Angeles Clippers, is now likely to ignite a much-needed culture shift for the Western Conference giants, especially regarding their two stars, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, who appeared to be getting preferential treatment by the team throughout last season.

ALSO READ: James Harden Received Special Jet To Travel To Las Vegas For Parties Between Rockets Games

Tyronn Lue's clash with LeBron James and Kyrie Irving at Cleveland

According to Kevin Arnovitz, Tyronn Lue's tactics aren't to be shuffled with. While writing on his column for ESPN, Arnovitz recalled a fascinating story when Lue snapped at LeBron and Irving during a team meeting when he first took charge of the team. He wrote, “Lue’s ability to earn the trust of superstars is an invaluable trait”.

ALSO READ: NBA Launches Investigation Into Kawhi Leonard's Trade To Clippers For The SECOND Time

“In the words of one of his colleagues, Lue is an expert at going after a star player without leaving a scar. Another source recalled a timeout during one of Lue’s first games as a head coach in Cleveland in January 2016, when LeBron James and Kyrie Irving interjected to contradict a tactical adjustment. Lue responded, without ire or defensiveness, ‘Why don’t you guys play and I’ll coach the f****** team.'”, he added.

ALSO READ: NBA Season 2019-20 Review: Best Game-changing Moments From The Orlando Bubble

James and Irving apparently heeded Lue's request. The Cavaliers eventually went on to win their first NBA Championship in 2016. The Cavs fought back from a 3-1 deficit against the star-studded Golden State Warriors to win in historic fashion. During Game 7 of that gritty series, Lue and James almost got into a fight as the two were seen arguing on the sidelines.

Lue earned plenty of respect from the team and franchise during his two-year stint as head coach of the Eastern Conference outfit. He served as Doc Rivers' assistant on last season's Clippers team before being named his replacement in October. He's essentially being charged with the same job he was in Cleveland - taking a championship-calibre roster and pushing them over the top to win their first NBA Championship.

ALSO READ: NBA Fans Dig Up Talen Horton-Tucker's Old Tweet About LeBron James-Delonte West Rumours

Image Credits - AP