UCLA Vs Michigan Prediction, Live Stream: How To Watch NCAA Tournament Elite Eight Live? 

The Michigan Wolverines will lock horns with the UCLA Bruins at the Lucas Oil Stadium on Tuesday, March 30. The NCAA Tournament Elite Eight fixture between these two teams is scheduled to kick off at 9:57 PM ET (Wednesday, March 31 at 7:27 AM IST). Here’s a look at the UCLA vs Michigan live stream details, how to watch UCLA vs Michigan live in USA on television if possible and our prediction for the mouthwatering contest.

UCLA vs Michigan preview

The UCLA Bruins were one of the final teams to even get in the field of 68, and now find themselves a win shy of the Final Four. After escaping Michigan State in overtime in the First Four, the Bruins defeated BYU and Abilene Christian before knocking out 2nd seed Alabama Crimson Tide 88-78 in overtime during Sunday's Sweet 16 contest. Mick Cronin's side have a 21-9 record heading into the game against Michigan and will be hoping to continue their impressive form against the top-seeded team in the East region.

The Wolverines won 23 games and lost just four as they topped the East region standings. Juwan Howard's side recorded impressive victories over Texas Southern, LSU, and Florida State, and are now aiming for their ninth Final Four appearance. The Wolverines suffered defeat against Villanova in the national title game in 2018.

NCAA Elite Eight results: UCLA vs Michigan prediction and H2H record

As per our UCLA vs Michigan prediction, the H2H record between these two teams makes for interesting reading ahead of their clash on Tuesday. The UCLA Bruins hold the advantage with 12 wins over the Wolverines, while Michigan have come out on top six times against UCLA. The last meeting between these two teams took place in December 2017.

The teams have faced off in the NCAA Tournament four times previously as well which includes NCAA Elite Eight results. The Bruins lead those games 3-1, including a 91-80 victory in the 1965 national championship game. The other three matchups occurred in the second round, the most recent in 1998. Both teams head into the game on a good run of form, however, our prediction for the game on Tuesday is a win for Michigan.

How to watch NCAA Tournament Elite Eight live? How to watch UCLA vs Michigan live?

To answer the how to watch NCAA tournament Elite Eight live query, Tthere will be no live broadcast/streaming of the game in India. However, live scores and updates of the game will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams. In the USA, the UCLA vs Michigan live stream will be available on YouTube TV, Hulu and FuboTV.

