ULM Vs BAY Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 5, Germany Basketball League Preview

Ratiopharm Ulm are set to square off against Bayern Munich in the German Basketball League on Tuesday. The match is set to be played at Ratiopharm Arena on February 9 and is scheduled to begin at 18:00 UTC (11:00 PM IST). Let's have a look at the ULM vs BAY Dream11 prediction, playing 5, top picks, and other details of this encounter.

The hosts walk into the match as the 6th ranked team on the table as they have managed to register 10 wins and lose six games this season. With 26 points, Ulm have managed to win four of their last five matches and will be hoping to continue on this positive momentum and overtake their opponents who are slotted above them with only a single point differentiating both teams.

Bayern Munich on the other hand walk into the match following an impressive run. The visitors are currently on a two-game winning run. They have recorded four wins in their last five outings and are currently slotted 5th on the table. Bayern have lost just three games this season, winning 12 matches and recording 27 points from 15 games. With a one-point lead alongside a game in hand, the visitors will be hoping to extend their lead and move closer to the top four with a win on Tuesday.

ULM vs BAY Dream11 Team (Squads)

Ratiopharm Ulm- Troy Caupain, John Petrucelli, Dylan Osetkowski, Aric Holman, Andreas Obst, Per Günther, Demitrius Conger, Thomas Klepeisz, Isaiah Wilkins, Trey Landers, Christoph Philipps, Patrick Heckmann, Kristofer Krause, Nat Diallo, Nicolas Bretzel, Moritz Krimmer, Timo Lanmueller, Marius Stoll, Igor Milicic

Bayern München- Nicholas Weiler-Babb, Wade Baldwin, Vladimir Lučić, Dennis Seeley, Jalen Reynolds, James Gist, Paul Zipser, Žan Mark Šiško, Nihad Đedović, Robin Amaize, Jajuan Johnson, Leon Radošević, Sasha Grant, Diego Flaccadori, Matej Rudan, Jason George

ULM vs BAY Playing 5

Ratiopharm Ulm- Dylan Osetkowski, Andreas Obst, Troy Caupain, Aric Holman, Isaiah Wilkins

Bayern München - J Reynolds, Wade Baldwin, Nick Welier Babb, Jajuan Johnson, Paul Zipser

ULM vs BAY Dream11 Team

Point Guards- N. Weiler-Babb P. Guenther, T. Caupain

Shooting Guard- T. Klepeisz l, J. Petrucelli

Small Forward- D. Flaccadori

Power Forward- P. Zipser

Centre - J. Reynolds

ULM vs BAY Dream11 team: Top Picks

SP- P. Zipser

PP- J. Reynolds

ULM vs BAY Match Prediction

We expect Bayern Munchen to continue with the winning run and end the match as victors at the Ratiopharm Arena on Tuesday.

Note: The above ULM vs BAY Dream11 prediction, ULM vs BAY Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. TheULM vs BAY Dream11 Team and ULM vs BAY Playing 5 do not guarantee a positive result.