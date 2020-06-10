ULM Vs CM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Basketball Bundesliga Live

Quick links:
Ratiopharm Ulm (ULM) will take on Crailsheim Merlins (CM) in their upcoming Basketball Bundesliga regular-season game. The game will be held on Wednesday, June 10 at 11 pm IST. Fans can play the ULM vs CM Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the ULM vs CM Dream11 prediction, ULM vs CM Dream11 team and ULM vs CM Dream11 top picks.
Ratiopharm Ulm and Crailsheim Merlins come into the game on the back of some differing form. Ratiopharm Ulm are coming off an 85-66 win against EWE Baskets Oldenburg, while Crailsheim Merlins (CM) are coming off a 110-79 loss against Bayern Munich. ULM will once again rely on their best players Tyler Harvey, Thomas Klepeisz and Archie Goodwin to score points for them. CM, on the other hand, will rely on Sebastian Herrera, Maurice Stuckey and Javontae Hawkins to score points.
Point Guard: Tyler Harvey
Shooting Guard: Andreas Obst
Shooting Forward: Archie Goodwin
Power Forward: Dylan Osetkowski
Center: Derek Willis
Point Guard: Alexa Kovacevic
Shooting Guard: Javontae Hawkins
Shooting Forward: Sebastian Herrera
Power Forward: Fabian Bleck
Center: Dejan Kovacevic
Here's our ULM vs CM Dream11 top picks for the ULM vs CM Dream11 game
Derek Willis
Andreas Obst
Dewayne Russell
Sebastian Herrera:
Christoph Philipps, Zachary Ensminger, Per Gunther, Timo Lanmuller, Thomas Klepeisz, Kristofer Krause, Tyler Harvey, Archie Goodwin, Patrick Heckmann, Moritz Krimmer, Derek Willis, Andreas Obst, Maximilian Ugrai, Marius Stoll, Mate Fazekas, Dylan Osetkowski, Nat Diallo, Nicolos Bretzel, Gavin Schilling
Vladan Lazic, Liam Carpenter, Alexa Kovacevic, DeWayne Russell, Maurice Stuckey, Sebastian Herrera, David Brembley, Javontae Hawkins, Benjamin Moser, Marvin Ogunsipe, Fabian Bleck, Dejan Kovacevic, Jeremy Morgan
As per our ULM vs CM Dream11 prediction, ULM are the favourites to win this game.