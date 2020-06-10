ULM Vs CM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Basketball Bundesliga Live

Ratiopharm Ulm (ULM) will take on Crailsheim Merlins (CM) in their upcoming Basketball Bundesliga regular-season game. The game will be held on Wednesday, June 10 at 11 pm IST. Fans can play the ULM vs CM Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the ULM vs CM Dream11 prediction, ULM vs CM Dream11 team and ULM vs CM Dream11 top picks.

ULM vs CM Dream 11 top picks: ULM vs CM Dream 11 preview

Ratiopharm Ulm and Crailsheim Merlins come into the game on the back of some differing form. Ratiopharm Ulm are coming off an 85-66 win against EWE Baskets Oldenburg, while Crailsheim Merlins (CM) are coming off a 110-79 loss against Bayern Munich. ULM will once again rely on their best players Tyler Harvey, Thomas Klepeisz and Archie Goodwin to score points for them. CM, on the other hand, will rely on Sebastian Herrera, Maurice Stuckey and Javontae Hawkins to score points.

ULM vs CM Dream 11 top picks: ULM vs CM Dream11 team starting line-up

ULM vs CM Dream11 top picks: ULM vs CM Dream11 team starting line-up: ULM

Point Guard: Tyler Harvey

Shooting Guard: Andreas Obst

Shooting Forward: Archie Goodwin

Power Forward: Dylan Osetkowski

Center: Derek Willis

ULM vs CM Dream11 top picks: Dream11 team starting line-up: CM

Point Guard: Alexa Kovacevic

Shooting Guard: Javontae Hawkins

Shooting Forward: Sebastian Herrera

Power Forward: Fabian Bleck

Center: Dejan Kovacevic

ULM vs CM Dream11 top picks

Here's our ULM vs CM Dream11 top picks for the ULM vs CM Dream11 game

Derek Willis

Andreas Obst

Dewayne Russell

Sebastian Herrera:

ULM vs CM Dream11 prediction: ULM vs CM Dream11 team squad

ULM vs CM Dream11 prediction: ULM vs CM Dream11 team squad – ULM

Christoph Philipps, Zachary Ensminger, Per Gunther, Timo Lanmuller, Thomas Klepeisz, Kristofer Krause, Tyler Harvey, Archie Goodwin, Patrick Heckmann, Moritz Krimmer, Derek Willis, Andreas Obst, Maximilian Ugrai, Marius Stoll, Mate Fazekas, Dylan Osetkowski, Nat Diallo, Nicolos Bretzel, Gavin Schilling

ULM vs CM Dream11 prediction: ULM vs CM Dream11 team squad - CM

Vladan Lazic, Liam Carpenter, Alexa Kovacevic, DeWayne Russell, Maurice Stuckey, Sebastian Herrera, David Brembley, Javontae Hawkins, Benjamin Moser, Marvin Ogunsipe, Fabian Bleck, Dejan Kovacevic, Jeremy Morgan

ULM vs CM Dream11 team

ULM vs CM Dream11 prediction

As per our ULM vs CM Dream11 prediction, ULM are the favourites to win this game.

Note: The ULM vs CM Dream11 prediction and ULM vs CM Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: ULM / INSTAGRAM)