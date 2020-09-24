UM Vs EST Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks Spanish Liga ACB

Ucam Murcia (UM) will take on Movistar Estudiantes (EST) in a Week 2 game of the Spanish Liga ACB. The UM vs EST match is scheduled to begin at 10:30 pm IST at the Palace of Sports, Murcia on September 24. Here is our UM vs EST Dream11 prediction, UM vs EST Dream11 team and UM vs EST playing 11 predictions.

Also Read | NBA Introduces A New Draft Combine Format; Scouting Event To Be Virtual And In Team Market

UM vs EST Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Ucam Murcia lost their first game at the 2020-2021 season of the Spanish Liga against MoraBanc Andorra. Conner Frankamp made a valiant effort, scoring 19 points, while Nemanja Radovic scored 13 points in vain. Ucam Murcia were outplayed by a huge margin of 66-84. For this reason, they are currently in 18th place on the table. UCAM will fight back this match to avoid another 16th place finish like last season.

The Movistar Estudiantes also lost their first game at the Spanish Liga ACB. The team lost to Basquet Manresa with a slim margin of 84-88 despite some great performances by Aleksandar Cvetkovic and Aleksa Avramovic who scored 15 points each and Dovydas Giedraitis who made 17 points. They will hope to overturn this weak start and improve upon their last-place finish from last year. Movistar Estudiantes are currently in 13th place on the table having lost their only match.

Also Read | What Happened To Delonte West? Ex-NBA Star Homeless, Asks For Money From Fans In Dallas

UM vs EST Dream11 prediction: Starting lineups

Ucam Murcia probable starting lineup

Conner Frankamp (PG), Nemanja Radovic (PF/C), Sadriel Rojas (SG/SF), Jordan Davis (PG), Augusto Cesar Lima (PF)

Ucam Murcia likely to feature from the bench

Emanuel Cate (C), D.J. Strawberry (PG/SG)

Movistar Estudiantes probable starting lineup

Dovydas Giedraitis (SF), Aleksandar Cvetkovic (PG), Aleksa Avramovic (PG), Alec Brown (PF), Angel Delgado (C)

Movistar Estudiantes likely to feature from the bench

Edwin Jackson (SG), Victor Arteaga (C), John Roberson (PG)

Also Read | LeBron James "disappointed" Over The Decision In Breonna Taylor Case, Says Lakers Teammate

UM vs EST Dream11 prediction: Key Players

Ucam Murcia

Conner Frankamp

Nemanja Radovic

Sadriel Rojas

Movistar Estudiantes

Dovydas Giedraitis

Aleksandar Cvetkovic

Aleksa Avramovic

UM vs EST Dream11 team

Jordan Davis (PG), John Roberson (PG)

D.J. Strawberry (SG), Edwin Jackson (SG)

Dovydas Giedraitis (SF)

Nemanja Radovic (PF/C)

Angel Delgado (C), Emanuel Cate (C)

UM vs EST Dream11 prediction

According to our UM vs EST Dream11 prediction, Ucam Murcia will win the match.

Note: The UM vs EST Dream11 prediction and UM vs EST Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The UM vs EST Dream11 team and UM vs EST Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | NBA Ratings Hit New Lows Despite Action-packed Conference Finals In Progress: Report

Image Credits: UCAM Murcia website