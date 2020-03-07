UM Vs MA Dream11 Prediction, Schedule, Top Picks, Preview And All Game Details

Round 23 of the regular season in Liga ACB will see UCAM Murcia face MoraBanc Andorra. Murcia will clash against Andorra on Saturday. Keep reading for the UM vs MA Dream11 prediction, UM vs MA Dream11 top picks, UM vs MA Dream11 team news and all game details.

UM vs MA Dream11 game schedule: UM vs MA Dream11 prediction

Venue: Palace of Sports of Murcia

Date: Saturday, March 7, 2020

Time: 10:30 PM

UM vs MA Dream11 team preview: UM vs MA Dream11 prediction

UCAM Murcia are 15th in Liga ACB after 21 games. With a win-loss record of 7-14, Murcia have really really struggled to impose themselves this season. They are, however, entering the contest after an impressive 83-72 win over Obradoiro. Murcia will be looking to capitalise on Andorra's poor form and snatch an all-important win in the Spanish League.

UCAM Murcia win-loss record in Liga ACB: W L W L W

Meanwhile, Andorra are themselves enduring a tough spell after losing three back-to-back games. They lost to Unicaja in the Copa del Rey before being beaten by GRAN Canaria and most recently Tofas in the Euro Cup. They are currently seventh in Liga ACB after 22 games with a 12-10 win-loss record.

MoraBanc Andorra win-loss record in Liga ACB: L L W W W

UM vs MA Dream11 Team Squads

UM vs MA Dream11: UM

Askia Booker, Giannoulis Larentzakis, Sadiel Rojas, Emanuel Cate, Kevin Tumba, Kyle Hunt, Jarrell Eddie, Dusan Sakota, Rinalds Malmanis, Delroy James, Marques Townes, Eru Duran, Rafa Luz, Nikola Radicevic, Ismael Corraliza

UM vs MA Dream11: MA

Clevin Hannah, Jeremy Senglin, Guikkem Colom, Raimon Carrasco, David Jelinek, Frantz Massenat, Bandja Sy, Dejan Todorovic, David Walker, Alexis Bartolome, Tyson Perez, Nacho Liovet, Daniel Clark, Moussa Diagne, Dejan Musli

UM vs MA Dream11 top picks

UM: Kevin Tumba, Sadiel Rojas

MA: Dejan Musli, David Jelinek

UM vs MA Dream11 team

Point-Guard: C Hannah (MA) (Star Player)

Shooting-Guard: G Lazentzakis (UM), D Jelinek (MA)

Small-Forward: B Sy (MA), S Rojas (UM)

Power-Forward: J Eddie (UM), N Llovet (MA)

Note: The UM vs MA Dream11 prediction is done from our own analysis and do not guarantee positive results in your game.

